"She just LeBron'd her": Fans react to Paige Bueckers' cheerful note for "glorious Nika Mühl" after Seattle Storm debut

Fans expressed a range of emotions as UConn star Paige Bueckers had heartwarming words for the Seattle Storm's Nika Mühl after the latter's WNBA debut. Some fans claimed Bueckers copied the words of a Lebron meme, while others let their imagination loose regarding the relationship between the two stars.

Former Huskies star Nika Mühl was selected 14th overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2024 WNBA draft and debuted against the Phoenix Mercury on May 8. She posted a selfie in her Storm jersey on Monday and Bueckers commented on the Instagram post, which was shared by ESPN:

"My glorious Nika, where do I even begin.... You make all the storms of my life go away & no lighting, thunder or sight of a cloudy day. You make me as happy as a cloudy day. You make me as happy as a new born puppy & you will forever be in my heart as a blue bleed husky."

Some fans gave references to the TikTok memes of LeBron James while others took note of her foray into poetry:

"She just Lebron'd her"

"My glorious queens. LeBron inspiring a generation"

"Paige is becoming into us with the poems"

While some poked fun, others took note of Paige's literary tastes while the LeBron references:

"Paige is literally a Shakespearean"

"LeBron sunshine ahh post"

"I'd let them run a train on me"

Bueckers enjoyed a warm relationship with Nika Mühl at UConn. Muhl was named Big East Conference Defensive Player of the Year twice in her collegiate basketball career. She recorded 686 assists at UConn, making her the all-time women's program leader.

Paige Bueckers cheered for Nika Mühl on her debut

Nika Mühl stepped into the WNBA against the Phoenix Mercury on May 8 at Climate Pledge Arena. Paige Bueckers took to X and wrote about her friend as Muhl started her WNBA journey:

"Look at her go"

Nika Mühl scored six points, three rebounds and two assists in the game. Seattle star Jewell Loyd scored 18 points and Nneka Ogwumike added 15. The Storm will face the Minnesota Lynx next on May 14.

