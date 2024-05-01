5 interesting facts to know about UConn star Paige Bueckers

UConn star hooper Paige Bueckers has become the face of women’s college basketball. Along with her on-court basketball prowess and strong social media presence, she has amassed a fan base that always wants to more about her.

So, let’s look at five interesting facts about the star point guard.

#1, Paige Bueckers suffered injuries that kept her from playing for most of her college career

Buckers faced a setback in 2021 with a knee injury requiring ankle surgery, sidelining her for half of her sophomore season, and she missed her entire junior season due to an ACL injury.

However, in this year’s March Madness tournament, the UConn hooper was injury-free and delivered her career’s best performance.

After her team beat USC for a spot in the Final Four, Paige Bueckers opened up about the injury-riddled years.

“It could be easy for me to sulk and be upset and be sad about what life has thrown me the last couple years, or I can attack it with the mentality of being a leader. The last couple years have been really challenging on my mental (health). I feel like I’ve had adversity thrown my way, but at the same time, I’m super blessed.”

#2, Paige Bueckers was teammates with Caitlin Clark

Paige Bueckers and the Iowa star Caitlin Clark played against each other in the Final Four. But before they were rivals, the two stars were teammates for a brief time a few years ago.

Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark played for Team ISA in the 2019 FIBA U-19 World Cup. The two helped the team win a gold medal, with Bueckers earning MVP of the tournament.

#3, She tried to trademark her nickname “Paige Buckets”

Paige Bueckers is famously known by her nickname “Paige Buckets.” The name signifies her ability to make impressive shots. In 2021, after the NCAA began allowing student-athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness, Sports Illustrated reported that she filed a trademark application.

As per her application, the trademark will be used for "athletic apparel, namely, shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps, athletic uniforms."

#4, Bueckers is close to her teammates

Apart from practicing on the court, Bueckers is often seen with her teammates, having fun or recording TikTok videos.

Recently, she attended the 2024 WNBA draft to support Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards. Apart from them, Paige also shares a special relationship with Huskies guard Azzi Fudd.

“It’s uncanny how they just feed off each other,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said at Big East media day.

#5, Bueckers has partnered with many noteworthy brands

As one of the most popular faces in college basketball, Bueckers has signed lucrative NIL deals with brands like Crocs, CVS, Dunkin’, Nike, Chegg, Gatorade and the U.S. Army.