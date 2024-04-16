WATCH: Paige Bueckers shows support to UConn duo Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl at the 2024 WNBA draft

The Uconn Huskies star Paige Bueckers showed her excitement as her friends and teammates Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards are among the 15 players who are invited to the 2024 WNBA draft. She also made sure to attend the event to cheer and support her friend, Nika Muhl.

Bueckers wore an all-white outfit comprising a white jacket paired with an undershirt, formal pants and a Louis Vuitton handbag. She accessorized her ensemble with a chunky gold necklace and gold rings. The gold tone of the jewelry seamlessly brought the look together.

Paige was seen laughing with Nika and Azzi Fudd in a video uploaded by Brittany Hampton, a fashion stylist.

Paige Bueckers opts for UConn over WNBA

Paige Bueckers has long been regarded by many as one of the best college basketball players, known for her dangerous and versatile playing style. Instead of declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft, she announced her decision to return to play for the UConn Huskies for another year.

The star guard dealt with injury issues in the past few seasons and had to only play for a limited period of time. However, she stayed healthy this past season, averaging 21.9 points on 53% shooting from the floor, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The Huskies celebrated some of her best moments from the sensational season with a reel on their official Instagram account. The caption of the post showed how much the team trusted in its star player.

"Art."

The head coach of the team, Geno Auriemma, has always supported the star player even when her career was about to derail because of her ACL injuries. The coach is also responsible for bringing out the best of Paige Bueckers to the court.

Following UConn's second-round win against Syracuse, Auriemma praised Paige.

"We have the best player in America," Auriemma said. "And, you know, just saying that because the numbers in this world of analytics, the numbers say that she is."

"And the whole stat sheet says that she is. And everybody that watched knows it, and we’re fortunate. And we get to go back to where it ended for us last year, and I think we’re a different team, different mindset, and we’re hoping for a different outcome."

