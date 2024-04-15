WATCH: UConn hails Paige Bueckers dropping buckets in 2024 as pure work of 'art' in latest IG post

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers recently announced her decision to return to play for coach Geno Auriemma's team for an extra year instead of declaring for the upcoming WNBA draft.

The Huskies guard has had to deal with debilitating injury issues the past few seasons, which have limited her game time. She stayed healthy this past season and averaged 21.9 points on 53% shooting from the floor, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

On Sunday, the Huskies celebrated some of the best moments from her sensational season with a reel on Instagram with the caption:

"Art."

Paige Bueckers has No. 1 cheerleader in Geno Auriemma

UConn coach Geno Auriemma has always backed Paige Bueckers, even during her ACL injuries that almost derailed her basketball career. He brought out the best in her during her freshman year, leading to her winning the Naismith National Player of the Year.

After Bueckers registered 32 points, 10 rebounds and six assists during UConn's 72-64 second-round win against Syracuse, Auriemma made a startling comment during his postgame news conference.

"We have the best player in America," Auriemma said. "And, you know, just saying that because the numbers in this world of analytics, the numbers say that she is.

"And the whole stat sheet says that she is. And everybody that watched knows it, and we’re fortunate. And we get to go back to where it ended for us last year, and I think we’re a different team, different mindset, and we’re hoping for a different outcome."

Bueckers averaged 27.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists during the 2024 NCAA Tournament rounds preceding the Final Four and was in conversation for Most Outstanding Player before UConn lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

After the 71-69 Final Four loss to the Hawkeyes, Auriemma noted that the reason that they lost the game was because Paige Bueckers up against Caitlin Clark was not as aggressive as she usually is and didn't get the ball enough.

"She definitely didn't get the ball enough and definitely didn't play the way she had played in the tournament leading up to today," Auriemma said. "There was something bothering her. I think it was physical. But she wasn't her aggressive self. She didn't move the way she's been moving. ... She wasn't as active as she normally is."

With Caitlin Clark departing for the WNBA, the most successful women's college basketball coach, Geno Auriemma, will back himself to be in contention for the national title, with Paige Bueckers leading the charge.

