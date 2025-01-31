“She has really stepped her game up”: College hoops fans appreciate South Carolina star’s bold message to $12 million worth Dawn Staley

On Wednesday, Dawn Staley revealed how she gave a second chance to Sania Feagin, which the South Carolina forward has made the most of. Staley, who has an estimated net worth of $12 million per Celebrity Net Worth, told "Carolina Calls" that she had wanted to drop Feagin from the starting lineup. However, she changed her mind after Fagin boldly texted her about a second chance.

The No. 2 Gamecocks head coach's words were highlighted in an Instagram post shared by ESPN on Thursday:

"Sania Feagin has been on a tear since she convinced Dawn Staley not to take her out of the Gamecocks’ starting five 👏," the post was captioned.

College hoops fans took to the comments section to commend Sania Feagin for stepping up her game after being given another chance by Dawn Staley:

"Proud of her! Patience & faith is worth it every time. Way to go," one fan wrote.

"Earned NOT Given🔥🔥🔥 ," another fan wrote.

"She has really stepped her game up!! Love that for her," one fan said.

Another fan commented, "Feagin has definitely risen to the occasion! So happy for her. 🔥"

College hoops fans' reactions on IG. Image via @espn and @secnetwork

The comments continued:

"From the ashes she rose. She believe she could and she is doing it!!!! 🔥🔥🔥," a fan wrote.

"Watching her improvement in her play and confidence over the past few years from getting no playing time to being in the starting line up has been so fun. she’s going to the league," another fan wrote.

College hoops fans' reactions on IG. Image via @espn and @secnetwork

Why Dawn Staley kept Sania Feagin in South Carolina's starting lineup

Dawn Staley is known for making tough decisions in her coaching career, which have paid off with three historic national championship titles under her belt. The South Carolina head coach recalled when she was forced to make one of such decisions by dropping senior forward, Sania Feagin from the starting lineup.

On Wednesday night, Staley revealed that she informed Feagin, who later texted her to ask for one more chance.

"Early in the season, I wanted her [Feagin] out of the starting lineup. She texted me and asked for another chance... She hasn't let any of us down," Staley said.

"Sometimes you want players to respond in that way," she continued. "You want her to want it. You want her to know to bet on herself, rely on her skill set. You know, don't let me change your viewpoint because of the decision that I make. You be you. We have a close enough relationship to where I listen, I'll give her another chance and she hasn't let any of us down."

Feagin was often sidelined for Aliyah Boston in 2021 and 2022, then Kamilla Cardoso last season. She moved to the starting lineup for South Carolina this season but was often subbed off for junior forward Ashlyn Watkins.

However, since Watkins' knee injury three weeks ago, Feagin has enjoyed an increased playing time on the court. Much to the delight of Dawn Staley, she has helped lead the Gamecocks to a 5-0 winning stretch against top-ranked teams like No. 5 Texas, No. 22 Alabama, No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 7 LSU and most recently, No. 18 Tennessee.

