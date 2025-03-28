"She's a business in herself": Dawn Staley highlights "big void" JuJu Watkins' injury left in NCAA March Madness

Dawn Staley reflected on the "big void" left by JuJu Watkins' injury ahead of the NCAA Sweet Sixteen. The South Carolina Gamecocks head coach spoke to the media on Thursday as her No. 1 seed team prepared to face No. 4 seed Maryland on Friday.

The Gamecocks star tore her ACL during USC’s NCAA tournament game against Mississippi State on Monday, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Staley called the injury “really tough” and emphasized Watkins’ impact on and off the court.

"Juju is loved by all of us" and is "Raising and lifting our game up," she said.

Beyond basketball, Staley mentioned Watkins’ influence in NIL deals:

“Corner in the market when it comes to NIL deals,” Staley said (3:10). “I mean, she's a business herself.

Reflecting on her absence, the coach added:

“To see part of that not be a part of our NCAA tournament, something's missing. There's a big void, and we were fortunate enough to be one of her schools.”

Watkins sustained the injury while attempting to score on a fast break. After being fouled, she fell awkwardly, grabbed her knee in pain, and was carried to the locker room.

USC later announced the injury is season-ending.

Announcement of JuJu Watkins’ Nike signature shoe

JuJu Watkins is making waves off the court with the announcement of her Nike signature shoe. Set to release on August 1, 2025, the Nike G.T. Cut 3 Turbo LE will retail for $200. The colorway? Coconut Milk/Black-Amarillo.

While Watkins is usually seen wearing Kobes, this shift to the G.T. Cut line marks an exciting change for the rising star and her fans. The G.T. Cut series has been a favorite among basketball players for years, praised for its top-tier performance.

This move is a major milestone for Watkins, signaling her growing influence in the sneaker world. A signature line of Watkins' own could be just around the corner.

