“She’s a dawg,” “This is cold”: Jada Gyamfi & Gabbie Marshall give fiery reactions to Jan Jensen’s highlight tape ahead of Drake game

The Iowa Hawkeyes will play against coach Jan Jensen's former college team, the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday. Jensen spent four years (1987-91) playing for the Bulldogs before joining the coaching staff in 1993.

On Friday, the Hawkeyes posted a video of Jensen's highlights at Drake.

"In honor of our matchup with Drake on Sunday, we present: The officially unofficial Coach J Mixtape 📽," the caption read.

Former Iowa player Gabbie Marshall and current Hawkeyes player Jada Gyamfi expressed their admiration for the coach in the comments.

"She's a dawg," Gabbie Marshall wrote.

"Nahhh this is cold," Jada Gyamfi commented.

Players' reaction to Jensen (Credits: Instagram/@iowawbb)

Jan Jensen had a slow start to her college season as a freshman, as she averaged 5.8 points per game. This jumped to 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds as a sophomore.

Jensen had her best season as a senior under the then-newly appointed coach, Lisa Bluder. She averaged 29.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals, shooting 57.2% from the floor. She was the Gateway Conference Most Valuable Player.

Jan Jensen is one of the two Bulldogs players to have their numbers retired at the Knapp Center.

Jan Jensen comments on leading Iowa against her former team

After four years with Drake, Jan Jensen moved to Germany and played in the European Professional Basketball League for BTV-Wuppertal. She led the team to win the German Cup during the 1992-93 season.

She moved back to the USA after this and began her coaching career with the Bulldogs. Jensen was Lisa Bluder's first assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. She helped Drake win the Missouri Valley Conference championships in 1995, 1997, 1998 and 2000.

Jan Jensen commented on Iowa's match-up against the Bulldogs on Wednesday following the Hawkeyes' 97-54 win over Toledo.

"I'm a proud Drake alum," Jensen said per Iowa's News Now. "Drake did so much for me as a young student-athlete, and I've always said, I have two favorite teams in the state, (Drake) and of course, ours. I'm for Drake every game, except the one that we have to play."

“I know it’s going to take everything we’ve got because I’ve been on that side of the ball and I’ve been on this side of the ball for the last years. It’s always a fun game, but it’s really really tough when you go in there and you’re wearing the Hawkeye uniform.”

The Drake Bulldogs will host Iowa at the Knapp Center on Sunday at 3 pm EST. The game will be broadcast on Hawkeye Radio Network and ESPN+.

