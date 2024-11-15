"This can't be real" - Caitlin Clark & Kate Martin react humorously to Iowa's throwback hype video ahead of Drake game

Former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin reacted to an old video of coach Jan Jensen during her college days. On Friday, the women's team shared an old video of Jensen's time with the Drake Bulldogs. Iowa will face Drake on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

"In honor of our matchup with Drake on Sunday, we present: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝘂𝗻𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗝 𝗠𝗶𝘅𝘁𝗮𝗽𝗲 📽," they captioned the post on Instagram.

This video drew a lot of attention from fans and even former players, including Clark and Martin. The Indiana Fever star first couldn't believe what she watched in the video.

"This can't be real," Clark commented underneath the post with multiple laughing emojis.

Then, she noted that Jensen hadn't changed her mechanics despite retiring from the game several years ago.

"Bruh she still shoots EXACTLY like this 😭," Clark added.

Martin made a similar comment, highlighting that Jensen didn't hesitate to take shots.

"Shooters gonna shoot," the Las Vegas Aces player wrote.

Clark left the program to join the WNBA earlier this year. In October, she and the 2023-24 Hawkeyes women's basketball team were honored for their Final Four run in the NCAA tournament.

Jan Jensen explained how the Iowa Hawkeyes prepared for life after Caitlin Clark

After the 2023-24 season, Iowa Hawkeyes stars Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin left for the WNBA, while Gabbie Marshal retired from basketball. They are now embarking on a new journey with a new head coach and a different group of players keen to make a statement.

In a conversation with the press during the Big Ten media day, Jan Jensen detailed the changes her team is navigating.

“They miss their friends, but they also know that was special and that was rare," Jensen said. "But now it’s also their time. And I think that’s what you always want whether you have a generational player in Caitlin or any good senior class that graduates is that they’ve learned, but now they’re ready to get a few more looks."

The Hawkeyes (3-0) defeated Northern Illinois, Virginia Tech and Toledo in the first three games of this season. The season is still early, but they're off to a solid start.

