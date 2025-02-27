"She's on a different level": Fans react to Hailey Van Lith's 26-point masterclass for TCU vs Houston

TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith had one of her best performances of the 2024-2025 season earlier on Wednesday, Feb. 26. With her timely contributions, the 10th-ranked program in the nation overcame the unranked Houston Cougars by a wide margin of 35 points, 91-56, to improve to a 15-2 Big 12 conference record of 27-3 overall, sitting atop the standings.

Van Lith, who is in her first and only year under the tutelage of Mark Campbell, paced her squad with a game-high 26 points on an uber-efficient 9-of-14 overall shooting from the field, including four 3-pointers made, a rebound and five assists in 33 minutes of action. This was her 12th 20-marker outing of what looks to be her last year of college basketball.

With this, women's college basketball fans and spectators alike celebrated on X another standout game by one of the league's best pure scorers.

"She’s on a different level," one fan captioned.

"Hailey Van LEFTY," another fan exclaimed.

"It's that crossover on the first play for me...Hailey Van Lith really one uh them ones !!! #hooper," another user said.

"Hailey Van Lith cooking right now," a user shared with an emoji.

For many, they are just in awe of the fact that Van Lith is looking like the spitfire hooper she truly is, especially in the latter stages of her likely final stint in the collegiate level.

"Glad to see her having such a great season," one user wrote.

"She been balling this year," another fan posted.

"She is TCU's game changer for the women’s basketball team," a user claimed.

On the campaign, Van Lith is averaging 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest, which are all improvements from her previous season tallies. If Van Lith can keep this up, then there will surely be a sure spot for her on a WNBA roster come the draft later this year.

The TCU Horned Frogs finish the 2024-2025 regular season undefeated at home

With the huge conference triumph over the Houston Cougars at bay, the TCU Horned Frogs have achieved the impressive feat of finishing the 2024-2025 regular season with an unblemished 19-0 record for all of their home games, both from Big 12 fixtures and non-conference matchups.

This now sets up a conference regular season championship game against the No. 17-ranked Baylor Bears on the road on Sunday, March 2, before Hailey Van Lith and Co. move on to a hopefully deep postseason run.

