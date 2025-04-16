"She's the GOAT": Olivia Miles gushes over Las Vegas Aces' $392,534 superstar following heartwarming message

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles is ramping up for her lone campaign with the TCU Horned Frogs. Earlier on April 9, the senior made headlines by confirming the announcement of her transfer to the latter program for her fifth year as she vies for a great send-off to her collegiate career.

During a recent interview with WNBA legend Candace Parker on Bleacher Report's Film Study on Tuesday, March 16, Miles was left shocked after Parker showed a video to her from Las Vegas Aces key cog Chelsea Gray, whose current contract gives her $392,534 per Spotrac, where in she had a heartwarming message for her.

"What's up, Olivia? I hope you're doing well as you tackle your next journey. You know, we have similar styles of play. I've been told you that just the way you dictate action and pass the ball on the open court, each year, you've gotten better and added to parts of your game. So, this next year, make sure you come back even better. Quiet the noise and just enjoy playing," Gray said. (27:39)

"You don't get these college years back. So, have fun. Stay in the moment. If you ever need anything, hit me. Excited to see you play another year. Looking forward to stealing those transition passes, though, because I know they're coming. But anyways, have a good time. Enjoy. Enjoy your last year in college, and I look forward to seeing you," she added.

Miles then gushed over Gray's awe-inspiring message to her as it was apparent that the transferring standout was left almost speechless by the video clip.

"Yeah, wow, that's the goat. That's all I got to say. That's the point god right there...Just want to pick her brain and see, see if we think similarly. I just loved watching her. I really started to love her when she commentated for ACC that one year. I don't know if you remember that, but she was, you know, talking about all my games and just the way she she is," Miles shared. (28:20)

"It's just like so fun to be around," she concluded.

In her fourth year of college basketball and with the Niele Ivey-coached Fighting Irish, Miles averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, a team-high 5.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest.

Candace Parker resonates with Chelsea Gray's message for her advice to Olivia Miles

Later on in the sit-down exclusive one-on-one interview, Candace Parker lauded Olivia Miles by telling her how much she is looking forward to seeing her play out her final year of college eligibility. Parker then gave Miles advice for her last stint by resonating with the message that Chelsea Gray gave to the budding sensation.

"I think the biggest advice that I would give you is just have fun with it. Again, what Chelsea said, you only have so many years and college goes so fast to make your imprint. Don't apologize for it. There's very few people that have the ability to dictate a game, and you're one of them. So, just know that," Parker affirmed. (29:00)

For her fifth and final year of collegiate hoops, Miles will be playing it for the Mark Campbell-coached TCU Horned Frogs in the 2025-2026 season after four years with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

