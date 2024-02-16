Caitlin Clark appears set to break the women's college basketball scoring record on Thursday. She will enter the No.4 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes' matchup with the Michigan Wolverines just eight points shy of Kelsey Plum's record. Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder discussed her star player's pursuit of the record during her press conference on Wednesday.

"It’s pretty exciting. It should be a historic day tomorrow. I guess eight points is what we’re looking at for this record. Obviously, she’s going to just blast it out of the water. It’s going to be fun to see how many points she adds on to that."

Clark appears likely to break the record tonight, as she has never scored less than eight points in a game. Her career-low of eight points came in the tenth game of her freshman season. Clark also discussed the moment during a press conference on Wednesday.

"I hope they don’t stop the game. We can’t be wasting timeouts on that, come on now. I’m not anxious about it really at all. I’m just really excited. It’s going to be a special night."

Caitlin Clark appeared in line to break the scoring record in her last game. However, she came up just short after failing to score in the fourth quarter. Clark shot 0-for-66 from the field and 0-for-4 from the three-point range. It marked the first time in her 125 game collegiate career in which Clark did not score while playing the entire fourth quarter.

How has Caitlin Clark performed this season?

Caitlin Clark has been the talk of women's college basketball this season as she has once again puts together a dominant year. Through her first three seasons, Clark averaged 27.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. She did so while shooting 46.5% from the field, 37.7% from three-point range and 85.8% from the free-throw line.

Clark received All-American honors in all three seasons, earning unanimous first-team honors in each of the past two years. Caitlin Clark was also named the AP Player of the Year and Naismith College Player of the Year last season.

The Hawkeyes star could once again earn player of the year honors in 2023-24. This season, Clark is averaging 32.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 8.3 APG, 1.7 SGP and 0.6 BPG. She continues to be an effective shooter as well, shooting 47.3% from the field, 39.3% from three-point range and 85.0% from the free-throw line.