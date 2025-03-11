"She's not gonna be in South Carolina": Tessa Johnson pokes fun at teammate Raven Johnson as Gamecocks enjoy 4-day break

South Carolina stars Tessa Johnson and Raven Johnson were caught in a hilarious exchange following the Gamecocks' Southeastern Conference Tournament victory. They beat No. 1 Texas 64-45 in the final on Sunday to win their third straight championship.

As their team was savoring the moment, the two Johnson sisters, who are not related, had a playful moment in the locker room captured by ABC Columbia.

Noah Chast, a sports anchor for the network, posted the clip on X.

"Tessa Johnson, the journalist, hard at work in the locker room following the #Gamecocks SEC Championship, asking the REAL questions," he wrote with a grinning emoji.

In the video, Tessa is seen holding a mic while trying to imitate the typical sports reporter's demeanor while interviewing Raven.

"What are you going to do on your four-day off?" Tessa asked the junior guard.

"Oh my God, I'm getting away from South Carolina for sure. I'm outta here," Raven Johnson replied.

"So where?" Tessa pressed.

Raven did not respond to the question and instead playfully pushed Tessa's microphone away.

"Oh, she's not gonna be in South Carolina," the sophomore guard joked as they both moved away from the camera.

South Carolina players were awarded four days off by coach Dawn Staley after their dominating performance in the SEC Tournament championship game. The No. 1 seed Gamecocks limited Texas, the tournament's No. 2 seed, to just 45 points.

Tessa Johnson delivers another clutch performance on the biggest stage

When ABC Columbia's Chaz R. Frazier asked Tessa Johnson, after the Texas game, whether she had saved her best for last, she humbly deflected the credit toward her team.

"I mean you can say that but no, I just go out there and I keep saying that I want to win, I want to win, I want to win," Tessa said. "My teammates are doing their job and they're kicking it. I mean everyone played a part today, and they're kicking it to me, and I just happen to be knocking down my shots today."

Last season in the biggest game of her career — the NCAA Championship final — freshman Johnson came up big for South Carolina.

She scored 19 points and grabbed four rebounds as the Gamecocks defeated Iowa 87-75 to win their third national title.

This season, Tessa Johnson once again proved herself as a clutch performer in the SEC Tournament final. The 6-foot-0 Albertville, Minnesota native tallied 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range, coming off the bench to help South Carolina cruise past Texas.

