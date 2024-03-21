"She's the greatest of HER time" - South Carolina HC Dawn Staley appears to downplay $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark’s GOAT title

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley's recent appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" has opened a new window for discussion on the merits of rising star Caitlin Clark and the title of "Greatest Of All Time" (GOAT).

While acknowledging Clark's immense talent and contributions to the sport's popularity (evident by her high NIL valuation of $3.1 million, per On3), Staley argued for caution in bestowing the GOAT title so early.

“I think she's the greatest of HER time… of her time, I don't want to ruffle anybody's feathers,” Staley said. “But I also don't want to you know we got a rich history of Women's Basketball… rich rich.” [Timestamp- 4:48]

The South Carolina coach reminded everyone about the history of WBB and the stardom of New York Liberty Power forward, Breanna Stewart, who won four national championships and was the Most Outstanding Player in all four years.

“We got to play Breanna Stewart who won four national titles,” she said. “And you cannot, you cannot forget about all the contributors of our game like Caitlin Clark's got brought a lot of eyes to our game and I'm really grateful for her talent.”

“And I do think she's incredible, like remarkable eye-catching. I mean, she's got great IQ. So I gotta give it to her.”

Hawkeyes Point guard Clark’s resume holds three-time Big Ten Player of the Year and a fixture on the First Team All-American list. But Sportscaster Dan Patrick concurred with Staley’s measured take,

“Well, if I'm gonna take the person who wins,” Patrick added, "Breanna Stewart won four titles and was most outstanding player in all four years, you can't do any better than that.”

Dawn Staley admits her love for Caitlin Clark's game in womens basketball

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts after a three point basket.

Dawn Staley clarified that it was not about pitting Caitlin Clark against anyone, she loves what the Iowa star brings to the game.

Clark's incredible basketball IQ and clutch performances compelled Staley to admit that she is a fan who enjoys watching Caitlin play.

“I love when she hits logo threes,” Staley said. “I love when she hits game-winning shots. I mean, all that is, is tremendous. I watch like I spent a lot of time watching Big 10 basketball because of her.”

Additionally, Staley told fans to acknowledge the weight on the Iowa Hawkeyes star's shoulders – and “She's handled it incredibly well.”

