JuJu Watkins is the Big Ten Player of the Year. The star guard for No. 2 USC has exceeded the immensely high expectations set out for her coming off of a National Freshman of the Year season in 2024.

Ad

On Tuesday, USC women's basketball posted the exciting news about Watkins' most recent award on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In an interview with Big Ten Network, Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb talked about the sophomore's Big Ten Player of the Year accolade.

"She's very magnetic, she's incredibly humble, a terrific teammate, but also carries a confidence knowing that's she built for these moments because she's put the work in," Gottlieb said. "She's just a special, special person and competitor."

Ad

Ad

Gottlieb's team came in at the No. 2 spot in the Week 18 AP Poll, the team's highest ranking since the 1985-86 season. USC has secured the Big Ten regular season title and will likely be a top seed in the NCAA Tournament. Gottlieb said that Watkins is a big part of the team's success.

"It's amazing to see the impact she's had on the community, the team, and a program in only two years," Gottlieb said.

Ad

NCAA Women's Basketball: UCLA at Southern California - Source: Imagn

The Trojans have been led by Gottlieb since 2021. The coach recruited Watkins, who was the No. 1 recruit in her class. Now, she gets to see the young star's potential come to fruition with a thriving USC team.

Ad

JuJu Watkins' sophomore season at USC

Along with being named the Big Ten Player of the Year, Watkins was named the National Player of the Year by The Athletic. She has led her USC team to greatness this regular season.

The star guard averages 24.4 points per game, second in the NCAA. She pairs this with 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists, up from a 3.3 average last season. Her shooting from the field and beyond the arch have both been better this year, at 42.9% and 33.9%, respectively.

Ad

NCAA Womens Basketball: Michigan St. at Southern California - Source: Imagn

In both of this year's rivalry games against UCLA, Watkins recorded 30-plus points. The sophomore recorded a season-high 40 points against California Baptist in December.

Watkins has become one of the main names in women's college basketball and is the star of a USC squad that's ranked the highest it's been in 39 years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here