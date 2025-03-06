"She's been that mother away from home": LSU's Amani Bartlett pens heartfelt tribute to Kim Mulkey in latest interview

LSU celebrated Senior Day on Sunday. Amani Bartlett, Tigers forward, was among the players honored. Bartlett shared why she stayed at LSU for the past four seasons. Tigers coach Kim Mulkey is to thank for Bartlett's college career.

"She took care of me," Bartlett told WAFB9 Sports.

Interviewer Jacques Doucet pointed out that Bartlett likely could have gotten more playing time or served as a starter if she transferred to a college in her home state of Texas. Bartlett explained why she didn't do so.

"Even in the hard times when I wasn't playing or I honestly felt some type of way about not getting on the court, [Mulkey] helped me so much off the court, but also to grow as a woman," Bartlett said. "She's been that mother away from home."

Bartlett recalled a specific example of Mulkey serving as her support system. She discussed a family emergency that happened in the middle of the season and how Mulkey was the first person to tell Bartlett to go home and be with her family.

"That's bigger than basketball to me," Bartlett said.

Bartlett and Mulkey both came to LSU in 2021 and have grown together over these past four years. Mulkey has led her team to two consecutive Elite Eight appearances and a National Championship title in 2023. Just as importantly, her support has made LSU a home away from home for many players, Bartlett included.

Amani Bartlett's Senior Season at LSU

Amani Bartlett is celebrating the end of her college career with Kim Mulkey by her side. The forward made her first-ever start this season and has appeared in 14 games for the Tigers.

In her senior season, Bartlett is averaging a career-high 5.6 minutes of playing time and is contributing a career-high 1.3 rebounds per game. She has recorded 11 points and 18 rebounds for LSU this season.

Bartlett's best game this season was against Northwestern State in November. The senior forward played a season-high 12 minutes in the 95-36 win for the Tigers. She registered a season-high six points and a season-high-tying three rebounds.

