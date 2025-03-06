  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • LSU Tigers
  • "She's been that mother away from home": LSU's Amani Bartlett pens heartfelt tribute to Kim Mulkey in latest interview

"She's been that mother away from home": LSU's Amani Bartlett pens heartfelt tribute to Kim Mulkey in latest interview

By Lindsey Ware
Modified Mar 06, 2025 18:30 GMT
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

LSU celebrated Senior Day on Sunday. Amani Bartlett, Tigers forward, was among the players honored. Bartlett shared why she stayed at LSU for the past four seasons. Tigers coach Kim Mulkey is to thank for Bartlett's college career.

Ad
"She took care of me," Bartlett told WAFB9 Sports.

Interviewer Jacques Doucet pointed out that Bartlett likely could have gotten more playing time or served as a starter if she transferred to a college in her home state of Texas. Bartlett explained why she didn't do so.

"Even in the hard times when I wasn't playing or I honestly felt some type of way about not getting on the court, [Mulkey] helped me so much off the court, but also to grow as a woman," Bartlett said. "She's been that mother away from home."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
Syndication: The Greenville News - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Greenville News - Source: Imagn

Bartlett recalled a specific example of Mulkey serving as her support system. She discussed a family emergency that happened in the middle of the season and how Mulkey was the first person to tell Bartlett to go home and be with her family.

Ad
"That's bigger than basketball to me," Bartlett said.
NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Texas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Texas - Source: Imagn

Bartlett and Mulkey both came to LSU in 2021 and have grown together over these past four years. Mulkey has led her team to two consecutive Elite Eight appearances and a National Championship title in 2023. Just as importantly, her support has made LSU a home away from home for many players, Bartlett included.

Ad
NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Missouri - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Louisiana State at Missouri - Source: Imagn

Amani Bartlett's Senior Season at LSU

Amani Bartlett is celebrating the end of her college career with Kim Mulkey by her side. The forward made her first-ever start this season and has appeared in 14 games for the Tigers.

Ad

In her senior season, Bartlett is averaging a career-high 5.6 minutes of playing time and is contributing a career-high 1.3 rebounds per game. She has recorded 11 points and 18 rebounds for LSU this season.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Albany Regional-LSU vs UCLA - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Albany Regional-LSU vs UCLA - Source: Imagn

Bartlett's best game this season was against Northwestern State in November. The senior forward played a season-high 12 minutes in the 95-36 win for the Tigers. She registered a season-high six points and a season-high-tying three rebounds.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी