"She's the strongest person I know": Kentucky coach Kenny Brooks delivers emotional news about wife while tearing up

Kentucky women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks and his wife Chrissy have been married since 1998 and share three children. Chrissy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023.

On Thursday, though, Brooks announced at the Historic Memorial Coliseum that his wife is cancer-free.

Speaking about the situation, an emotional Brooks said,

"This last year has been the hardest year of my life... She is the strongest person I know, and I know that we don't get through this by ourselves. It's (the) power of prayer."

He also stated that Chrissy "rang the bell" on May 24, which puts much into perspective. It's become a tradition for a cancer patient to "ring the bell" to mark the end of their treatment.

The family can now look forward to better times and a potential deep playoff run for Kenny Brooks.

How is Kenny Brooks performing in his first season with the Kentucky Wildcats?

Kenny Brooks is doing a decent job in the early stages of his time with the Kentucky Wildcats. He joined ahead of the 2024/25 season after serving as coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies since 2016. He led them to the first Final Four in program history in 2022-23.

His Kentucky team's losses this season have been against the North Carolina Tar Heels, Texas A&M Aggies, Ole Miss Rebels, and Texas Longhorns.

Brooks' best performer this season has been the superbly talented Georgia Amoore, who leads the program in scoring and assists from the guard position. Clara Strack is also having a solid season, leading the team in rebounds and blocks.

While the Kentucky Wildcats are ranked as the eighth-best team in the country via the AP Poll, their recent two games haven't been great. They lost to the Rebels and Longhorns in their most recent two games, which has exposed some cracks in their armor.

Next up is a contest against the Georgia Bulldogs, who enter the game unranked. The Wildcats will look to dominate the tempo of the game early and take it from there.

