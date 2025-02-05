"She can't do this sitting on the bench”: College hoops fans react as Iowa’s Lucy Olsen earns USBWA honor 

Lucy Olsen, a standout for the Iowa Hawkeyes, captured the attention of college basketball fans after being named the USBWA National Player of the Week. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Iowa celebrated Olsen’s achievement.

"B1G Lu 🤝 B1G Business. Lucy Olsen is the @usbwa1956 National Player of the Week," the caption read.

The senior guard has been a pivotal force for the Hawkeyes, averaging 16.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, while shooting 43.0%. Fans were quick to react to the post in the comment section.

“She can’t do this sitting on the bench,” a fan commented.

“EARNED Always smiling, SHINE!” another fan commented

Other fans also reacted to the congratulatory post on Instagram

Iowa’s Lucy Olsen reflects on Caitlin Clark’s jersey retirement in upset victory over USC

Fueled by a stellar performance from Lucy Olsen, Iowa not only held its ground but delivered a statement 76-69 win in a tough challenge against No. 4-ranked USC on Sunday. Struggling with consistency this season compared to their past successes, few expected the Hawkeyes to compete with USC, led by the dynamic JuJu Watkins.

The day was more memorable for the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball program as they retired Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 jersey, cementing her legacy in Carver-Hawkeye Arena’s rafters. While the ceremony celebrating Clark was the headline event, Iowa’s impressive 76-69 upset over the USC Trojans added an electrifying element to the night.

The win thrilled the home crowd, who had already been energized by the presence of Caitlin Clark and the emotional ceremony honoring her contributions to the program. After the game, Olsen reflected on the significance of sharing the weekend with Clark, someone she deeply admires.

“It was really cool,” Olsen said. “Every time I watch her highlights, I think, ‘Wow, she’s so good.’ She even practiced with us the other day, and I was like, ‘This is so cool.’”

Lucy Olsen also expressed gratitude for Clark’s impact on women’s basketball, crediting her influence as one of the reasons she chose to transfer to Iowa.

“Everything she has done for this sport is amazing,” Olsen said. “That’s part of the reason I’m [at Iowa], because of how much she has grown women’s basketball.”

Olsen, a transfer from Villanova, led the charge for Iowa with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting while adding three steals. Her aggressive play and leadership on the court gave the Hawkeyes the edge they needed to overcome a talented USC team.

