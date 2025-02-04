Iowa’s Lucy Olsen might partner with Caitlin Clark on Indiana Fever, explains hoops analyst

In front of Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, Iowa Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen had one of her best games of the season on Sunday. She put up a game-high 28 points on an efficient 10-for-18 clip, four rebounds, four assists and three steals during her team's 76-69 upset win over the fourth-ranked USC Trojans.

The game was also played before Clark's No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes jersey was retired, as Olsen, her teammates, coaches and the home crowd watched the former college sensation's jersey lifted up to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena rafters.

Now in her senior year, Olsen is looking as if she is a lock to become a WNBA player if she declares for the draft later this year. For basketball analyst Rachel Demita, she thinks that Olsen and Clark could team up in the league, given that she feels the Fever could select Olsen.

"My theory that I think that Indiana Fever could pick her up with their 19th or 20th pick in the draft is because there are still, it seems like in the Indiana free-agency world, they are still figuring out who are going to be those last puzzle pieces to this team," she said in her Youtube video uploaded on Monday (Timestamp: 1:56).

Demita then laid the groundwork for the Fever, saying that they already have key cogs in Clark and stalwart Aliyah Boston. One of those players is Olsen, she said.

"I think that you just need players who fit the system and who are going to fit specific roles," Demita said (Timestamp: 2:45). I think that, after seeing Lucy Olsen play here and seeing her skillset, mindset (and) how she is able to push the pace, I think that she could be someone who slots in perfectly with the Indiana Fever.

"And obviously, there is that little tie to Caitlin."

For now, Olsen is looking to finish her potential final year of collegiate hoops strong with averages of a team-high 16.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

Rachel Demita is impressed with Lucy Olsen's ability to score in the midrange

As she proved again by outmatching USC Trojans star sophomore guard JuJu Watkins, Lucy Olsen is a walking bucket. Rachel Demita echoed that sentiment in her discussion of the 5-foot-10 spitfire scorer's game, but she's more impressed with Olsen's ability to pick her spots inside the arc and convert at a high rate.

"Lucy Olsen isn't a true point guard," Demita said (Timestamp: 3:38). "She's slotted as a two-guard. But she does handle the ball well, and something that impresses me about her game is her midrange game.

"She honestly has some of these turnaround jumpers. Her footwork is really good. She's able to take it to the basket."

Olsen and the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten) will aim for another victory at the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday. Caitlin Clark, meanwhile, is ramping up for her sophomore WNBA season later this year.

