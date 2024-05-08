“She took a shot back at me” - Eagles CB Cooper DeJean reveals Caitlin Clark’s reaction to “I can beat her” comments

Philadelphia Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean has revealed that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark fired back at him for saying he could beat her one-on-one in basketball.

During an appearance on the "Up & Adams" podcast with host Kay Adams on Wednesday, DeJean was asked to set the record straight.

"I mean, I was really just answering the question," DeJean said. "But obviously, you know, Caitlin's a special player. She's done so much for women's basketball and the University of Iowa in general. So I have nothing but respect for her.

"She took a shot back at me after. She texted me and said that she doesn't think I can beat her. I'll let her say that. I think it would be fun though if we got to play each other."

DeJean drew flak from fans on social media for his comments on Clark just before the 2024 NFL draft. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, the former Iowa cornerback said:

"A lot of teams have asked me if I could beat Caitlin Clark in a one-on-one, just being from Iowa. I said, I think I can. She'd probably score a few buckets on me, but I think I could pull it off."

Many believed that DeJean was simply joking with his comments about Clark. However, some thought he was taking shots at the NCAA's all-time top scorer.

Caitlin Clark and Cooper DeJean were two of the biggest Iowa stars to go pro this year

The Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark as the top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft

Caitlin Clark finished her legendary college career at Iowa this year and was picked first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft. She left a lasting impression in the NCAA, leaving as the all-time top scorer with 3,951 points.

Clark won two National Player of the Year awards and three Big Ten Player of the Year awards. She also led Iowa to three consecutive Big Ten Tournament title victories.

Meanwhile, Cooper DeJean was picked 40th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL draft. The cornerback racked up 120 tackles, 13 passes defended and seven interceptions across three seasons in Iowa.