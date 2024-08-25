"She using that NIL money irresponsibly": LSU's Flau'jae Johnson jokingly taunts UConn's Paige Bueckers

Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson's friendship took over the internet when they met at the WNBA All-Star Weekend in July. They have since even gone against each other as they coached a team of high school players for OTE's Next Up 5s.

The two guards sat down for an interview for Johnson's "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" podcast, where they discussed life on the court and off it. At one point, the conversation steered to Paige Bueckers' travel lifestyle when the LSU guard asked:

"First of all, like how did you get here? You were just in Minnesota at the game. Did you take a private jet? Using that NIL money, she using that NIL money irresponsibly guys. How did you get here so quick?"

Bueckers replied that she did not and added:

"No, I be building it up. I save, I'm a saver. I don't like small jets and planes anyway, like I would rather fly on a big plane."

As a college basketball player, traveling between cities is quite common for both players and they usually are assigned private jets by the NCAA or their school. But now, it seems like that is Bueckers' least favorite bit of her life as a student-athlete.

Paige Bueckers reveals how she balances her work and personal life

As a musician and basketball player, Flau'jae Johnson is usually juggling multiple things at the same time. During the interview, she asked Paige Bueckers how she balances her time and the UConn guard said:

"Honestly, I kind of schedule everything around my work. Like, make sure I'm getting my work in, my lifts in, my basketball in, and then everything else is like kind of surrounded by that.

I also want to make sure I have time for my family. I get to see my family a lot during the college season, so that's been huge for me, going to Minnesota, getting back home."

Paige Bueckers has been on a world tour this off-season, traveling across the country to support her former teammates while also catching a few practice sessions with the best trainers. She also attended practice sessions with her teammates in Storrs as they prepared for the upcoming college season.

This will be Bueckers' final season with the UConn Huskies and will be her only chance to win the NCAA championship. Flau'jae has also been training hard with her teammates in Baton Rouge as they prepare for their first year without star forward, Angel Reese.

