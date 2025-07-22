Alabama A&amp;M Bulldogs guard Shelomi Sanders accompanied her father, the Colorado Buffaloes coach, Deion Sanders on a fishing trip. The pictures of their trip were shared by the football coach on Instagram on Monday. The carousel included a picture of the father-daughter duo and some videos of them fishing together. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShelomi Sanders reacted to the post with a 3-word comment.&quot;Dabooo dabooo daboooo,&quot; she commented.Shelomi Sanders drops 3-word reaction as father Deion Sanders shares wholesome snaps from fishing trip (Image via Instagram @deionsanders)Shelomi Saunders was seen with her father in another Instagram post, after they ran 1.3 miles.“Hey guys, favorite child here, number one child here,&quot; Shelomi said in the video. &quot;We just ran 1.3 miles. He’s (Deion) kind of fast, you would think he has 10 toes.” View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;1.3 Miles done and in the books for this morning. It’s so much easier when u have someone with u to push u and challenge u. That’s what we did for each other! God is using u babygirl @shelomisanders ! #Dad/CoachPrime #Kidsrankings today and the Truth will set them free. Be honest withcho kids,&quot; the post was captioned.Shelomi Sanders has played with three teams in her three-year collegiate career. She played her freshman season at Jackson State Lady Tigers, transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes in her sophomore year and played for the Alabama A&amp;M Bulldogs in her junior year.Last season, she averaged 1.2 points on 23.2% shooting, including 15.4% from behind the arc. She also grabbed 0.4 rebounds, dished out 0.3 assists and stole the ball 0.1 times in 3.9 minutes per game in 26 games.The 5-foot-6 guard also spoke about her diabetes in an interview with SB Nation. She said that while it was a challenging task, it did not stop her from doing what she wanted to do and with the responsibility.Shelomi Sanders' father Deion Sanders gives an update on his health in the 2025 Big 12 Media DaysDuring this year's Big 12 Media Days, Deion Sanders talked to the press as he gets ready to commence his third season at the Buffaloes. He addressed his health and thanked god while speaking to the interviewers.&quot;(The) Athletic, sometimes y'all be on that bull junk. So I am really not going to tell you much. You know that. But I am not here to talk about my health. I am here to talk about my team. I am looking good. I am living lovely. God has truly blessed me. Not a care in the world, not a want or desire in the world.&quot;The Buffaloes will face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to commence the next season.