  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Shelomi Sanders drops 3-word reaction as father Deion Sanders shares wholesome snaps from fishing trip

Shelomi Sanders drops 3-word reaction as father Deion Sanders shares wholesome snaps from fishing trip

By Pranav Khatri
Published Jul 22, 2025 13:47 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Alabama A&M Bulldogs guard Shelomi Sanders accompanied her father, the Colorado Buffaloes coach, Deion Sanders on a fishing trip.

Ad

The pictures of their trip were shared by the football coach on Instagram on Monday. The carousel included a picture of the father-daughter duo and some videos of them fishing together.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shelomi Sanders reacted to the post with a 3-word comment.

"Dabooo dabooo daboooo," she commented.
Shelomi Sanders drops 3-word reaction as father Deion Sanders shares wholesome snaps from fishing trip (Image via Instagram @deionsanders)
Shelomi Sanders drops 3-word reaction as father Deion Sanders shares wholesome snaps from fishing trip (Image via Instagram @deionsanders)

Shelomi Saunders was seen with her father in another Instagram post, after they ran 1.3 miles.

Ad
“Hey guys, favorite child here, number one child here," Shelomi said in the video. "We just ran 1.3 miles. He’s (Deion) kind of fast, you would think he has 10 toes.”
Ad
"1.3 Miles done and in the books for this morning. It’s so much easier when u have someone with u to push u and challenge u. That’s what we did for each other! God is using u babygirl @shelomisanders ! #Dad/CoachPrime #Kidsrankings today and the Truth will set them free. Be honest withcho kids," the post was captioned.
Ad

Shelomi Sanders has played with three teams in her three-year collegiate career. She played her freshman season at Jackson State Lady Tigers, transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes in her sophomore year and played for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in her junior year.

Last season, she averaged 1.2 points on 23.2% shooting, including 15.4% from behind the arc. She also grabbed 0.4 rebounds, dished out 0.3 assists and stole the ball 0.1 times in 3.9 minutes per game in 26 games.

Ad

The 5-foot-6 guard also spoke about her diabetes in an interview with SB Nation. She said that while it was a challenging task, it did not stop her from doing what she wanted to do and with the responsibility.

Shelomi Sanders' father Deion Sanders gives an update on his health in the 2025 Big 12 Media Days

During this year's Big 12 Media Days, Deion Sanders talked to the press as he gets ready to commence his third season at the Buffaloes. He addressed his health and thanked god while speaking to the interviewers.

Ad
"(The) Athletic, sometimes y'all be on that bull junk. So I am really not going to tell you much. You know that. But I am not here to talk about my health. I am here to talk about my team. I am looking good. I am living lovely. God has truly blessed me. Not a care in the world, not a want or desire in the world."

The Buffaloes will face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to commence the next season.

About the author
Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications