"Should have gone with John [Calipari]": Bronny James' lack of playing time for USC has fans questioning program choice

When Bronny James committed to USC last year, many fans assumed it was because he wanted to stay closer to his family. The guard received offers from Ohio State and Oregon but decided to join the Trojans in the end. As the first in the James family to attend college, his father LeBron James was extremely proud of his son and was excited to watch him transition to the NBA.

However, things are not going according to plan for Bronny James. USC is one of the worst teams with a 12-17 record and sitting at the near bottom of the Pac-12 standings. Bronny's personal records are also down bad as he is just averaging 5.3 points with 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 37.4%.

Seeing no positive changes in his performances has led fans to suggest other teams for Bronny where he could shine better.

"USC just sorry as a team bronny should have went with John (Calipari)," a fan posted

Some fans were hoping that Bronny James would enter the transfer portal at the end of this season.

Why is Bronny James struggling?

Bronny James graduated high school as a four-star recruit and analysts viewed him as a major NCAA Division I prospect. However, things derailed after he suffered a cardiac arrest in July. Bronny was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease and spent most of the summer in rehab.

The diagnosis and the time spent away from playing raised questions about Bronny James' ability to perform on a competitive level. After receiving a green signal from the medical professionals, James Jr. made his debut with the Trojans, however, his playing time was restricted.

Bronny averages around 19.8 minutes per game and has only played for 30 minutes only once so far. While his athleticism and basketball IQ are undeniable, Bronny James' performance as such needs more work. It will be interesting to see if he trusts coach Andy Enfield and continues with him or chooses to transfer.

The other option that is widely speculated is drafting for the NBA. However, that seems unlikely given his stats and his performance. Although his father, LeBron James has previously spoken about his desire for Bronny to join him in the big league as soon as possible, the younger James likely needs more time in college to fully grow into the game.

