WATCH: Bronny James emulates dad LeBron's passing prowess with a full-court dime to Boogie Ellis

When Bronny James made his collegiate debut for the USC Trojans back in December 2023, he was expected to become the next big thing in college basketball. Fast forward to March 2024, Bronny has struggled to live up to those extremely high expectations set for him.

The eldest son of LeBron James recent finished the 21st game of his freshman year and he once again failed to impress fans.

Although Bronny had an overall quiet performance during the USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies matchup, there was one silver lining for him.

Bronny James drops full-court dime to Boogie Ellis

During the first half of the matchup, Bronny James channeled his father's passing prowess to find Boogie Ellis with a near full-court pass.

The above-attached play is the perfect example of what Bronny James is capable of on the court. Sure, he has struggled to score throughout the season, but Bronny has showcased signs of brilliance here and there.

It was also a proof that when he gets full developed into a decent basketball player, Bronny can bring shades of LeBron James' playing style to his game as well.

After all, LeBron James may be the NBA's all-time leading scorer, but he has always incorporated a pass-first mentality into his game.

Did Bronny James make a mistake by choosing USC?

Unfortunately, one thing that has played a crucial role in Bronny's struggle is head coach Andy Enfield's reluctance to allow the freshman to play extended minutes.

Sure, he was given 13 minutes against the Washington Huskies, but it wasn't enough to allow Bronny James to get off the mark.

Bronny James frustrated during USC v Stanford game

Bronny finished the matchup with a scoreless night combined with 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Upon seeing another disappointing game from the 19-year-old, the audience has started to doubt Bronny James' decision to join USC.

Considering the USC guard is no longer projected to be drafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, it certainly opens the discussions about Bronny transferring to a different program next season.

Will fans see Bronny return to USC for the next college basketball season? Only time will tell.