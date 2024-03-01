LOOK: $5 million NIL-valued Bronny James gets a shoutout from dad LeBron James with custom "USC" shoes

When LeBron James is playing, it almost always promises to be a special affair. On most nights, he is on the hunt for some new record to break. In a matchup against the Washington Wizards, it was more of the same, as James trailed by 40 points for the seemingly impossible 40,000 points mark.

However, his focus was on history of a different kind when he suited up for the game. In a beautiful twist seemingly out of a storybook, while James was playing against Washington, his son Bronny was locking horns with Washington State. And, Bron used the moment to make a statement.

In custom LeBrons, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar showcased the Wine and Yellow of his son's USC Trojans. For the past number of weeks, James has had no qualms about standing up for and defending his son. This display serves as the latest example of the 4x NBA MVP standing beside him.

Whether it is attacking mock drafts that highlighted Bronny's placement in the 2025 NBA Draft, or even sending out a heartfelt message before he took the court against Washington. With both father and son looking for victories, we could have a special night in store with double victories.

LeBron James continues to set Dad Goals

Throughout the young career of the $5 million NIL-valued Bronny, he's had the epitome of basketball to look up to. But with that privilege comes an unprecedented amount of scrutiny. As a result, the 4x NBA Champion, who might be the most scrutinized athlete, he is the perfect role model to follow.

As the hype for the younger James has continued to grow, LBJ has been by his side throughout. While there have been missteps, the media did not take kindly to the fuming attack The King had on them, the 39-year-old continues to shine a beaming light on his son's career.

With his dreams of playing alongside him crystal clear, the hints are clear for a potential father-son duo taking the NBA by storm. Recently, Brian Windhorst confirmed that James is looking for a 3-year contract extension, despite talks of retirement surfacing both after last year's playoffs and at the All-Star game.

If Bron plans on playing for another 3 years then the team-up with Bronny James becomes an inevitability rather than a probability. Do you think LeBron will play alongside his son? Let us know in the comments below.