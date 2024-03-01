LeBron James posts inspiring message for son Bronny ahead of WA State game amid season-long struggles: "Stay low and keep firing"

Life as the son of LeBron James cannot be easy. However, bit by bit, Bronny is trying to find his path as a member of USC. After a cardiac arrest derailed his momentum early in his career, a return to the court hasn't exactly gone to plan. While his numbers have dipped, the scrutiny from the national media also continues to grow.

For his part, LeBron is trying to keep a steady mind. However, outbursts like the one he had a couple of days ago when news of mock drafts placing the younger James in the 2025 Draft class made the rounds have also been commonplace. Once again, The King was back at it.

This time, however, it was a heartfelt message directly addressed to his son on his Instagram story that caught everyone's eye. Posting a picture of the 18-year-old attempting his father's trademark Tomahawk dunk, he captioned it, "Stay Low and Keep Firing Young," accompanying it with a King emoji.

Arguably the most severely scrutinized athlete to walk in the world of basketball, LeBron James is all too aware of the depth of conversations that exist around media circles. So, reminding the kid to focus on the game is another sweet gesture in a long line of them that proves what an incredible father the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is.

However, with rumors swirling of a potential 2025 NBA Draft selection for his kid, could the James family team-up dream evaporate?

Will LeBron James get to play with his son?

For the longest time, the one accomplishment LBJ has made clear is his ultimate goal is to play alongside Bronny. Becoming the first father-son duo to play on the court at the same time would be a hell of an accomplishment. However, doubts are starting to come in about such a potential scenario.

LeBron James

Firstly, after last season's playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic, LeBron openly pondered retirement. Since then, he hasn't completely disregarded the possibility. But, with ESPN's Brian Windhorst reporting that he might sign a 3-year deal in the 9 figures, alongside contradictions of how he wants to retire, the question does not have a clear answer.

With Bronny also developing slower than imagined, could this dream become a reality? Or, will it stay a dream?