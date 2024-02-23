"How much more money does this BILLIONAIRE need?" - LeBron James expecting $100,000,000 salary from Lakers has NBA fans in shambles

Thanks to his continued stellar play as one of the league's generational talents, LeBron James commands one of the highest salaries in the NBA right now. His current contract has a player option which he can choose to pick up or decline this coming off-season but he is already reportedly thinking of his next pay day.

As reported by Brian Windhorst, LeBron wants to remain in LA. This could be good news for the Lakers depending on how well he continues to play past 39 years old. However, it will cost them a lot of money as the four-time MVP reportedly wants a multi-year nine-figure deal.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the news that LeBron James wants a nine-figure deal, fans took to Twitter to share a variety of reactions.

"How much more money does this BILLIONAIRE need?!??!" Asked one fan,

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans came out with hilarious jokes regarding the reported amount that LeBron wants for his next contract.

"LeNegotiator!" One fan joked, perhaps adding a new word to the long list of terms named after LeBron.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, a few of his fans seem to agree that he is still deserving of a contract worth nine figures.

"LEBRON DESERVES ALL THAT," a fan tweeted in all caps for the emphasis.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With an option to decline to play for the Lakers for another year, LeBron James is certainly holding a couple of chips to negotiate with. However, fans will need to wait and see if a 39-year-old star can land a nine-figure contract.

Also read: Anthony Davis' stats with LeBron James out: Looking at Lakers center's numbers leading LA sans The King

How much is LeBron James' current contract worth?

Back in 2022, LeBron signed a 2-year deal with the Lakers worth $99,023,288. Through this season, he will make $47,607,350 in guaranteed money. If he decides to pick up his player option for 2024-25, he will make $51,415,938.

This amount is quite close to the alleged nine-figure deal that he wants for his next contract and if he wants a multi-year deal. Then it would be possible for him to make over $100,000,000 with the Lakers.

Based on his stats, the amount of money he is making is arguably worth it. Through 49 games played this season, he has averaged 24.8 points. He is leading the Lakers in assists with 7.8 per game and is second only to Anthony Davis in rebounding with 7.2 per game.

He has also been an efficient scorer, having made 52.0% of his attempts from the field on an average of 17.9 field goal attempts. Additionally, he continues to make an impact on the defensive end with 1.3 steals per game.

Aside from his stats, the leadership and the IQ that he brings to the table are vital to the Lakers' playoff aspirations.