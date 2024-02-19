20x NBA All-Star LeBron James gives fiddly response to Warriors trade rumors 

Days after the NBA trade deadline, LeBron James found himself in the middle of a rumor that shook the entire league. It was reported that the Golden State Warriors reached out to the LA Lakers in regards to the 20-time All-Star.

As everyone knows, no deal surfaced between the two teams. However, the superstar forward still was asked about the situation. When asked his opinion during the All-Star Game pre-show, LeBron stated that conversations were not close to being realistic.

"It didn't go far at all, I heard about it when everyone else did," LeBron said. "Sometimes there conversations behind closed doors that you don't even know about. If it's real or not, then they'll bring it to you. But it never even got to me."

At the age of 39, LeBron James is still competing at a high level. This season, he is posting averages of 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists. As for the LA Lakers, they sit in ninth place of the Western Conference with a 30-26 record.

LeBron James set make 20th NBA All-Star appearance

As he continues his legendary career, LeBron James is setting new records at each turn. After passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list last season, he passed the Hall of Fame center in another category this year.

Upon being named a starter for the 2024 NBA All-Star game, it marked the 20th time in LeBron's career that he receivied a nomination. This now breaks the record for most All-Star appearances, previously held by Kareem with 19. Other players in the top five include Kobe Bryant (18), Julius "Dr. J" Erving (16) and Tim Duncan (15).

Along with having the most All-Star selections in history, LeBron is also the all-time leading scorer for the event by a wide margin. He has 426 points and counting heading into this year's event. The next closest is Kobe with 290.

Over the years, LeBron has received All-Star MVP honors on three separate occasions. The first came in 2006 in just his third year in the league. LeBron finished the game with a stat line of 29 points, six points and two assists.

A few years later, LeBron secured All-Star MVP honors for the second time. In 2008, he finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and two assists. The final time he took home the award was in 2018, posting a stat line of 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

LeBron will be a starter for the Western Conference All-Stars this year, but he isn't expected to play much. The LA Lakers star is on a minutes restriction as he deals with an injured ankle.