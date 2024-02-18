"If I’m committed" - LeBron James breaks silence on playing in Paris Olympics ahead of 2024 NBA All-Star game

Fans are eager to see LeBron James represent the US National Basketball team this summer. The 2024 Paris Olympics is one of the highly-anticipated sports events of this year and James could take part in it. The star has not officially committed to the program for this year, yet. But there's hope that he will play alongside other stars with Team USA.

The last time that James played with Team USA, they took over the competition and went home with the gold medal. That was in 2012, during the London Olympics, which was 12 years ago. Even after that period, the LA Lakers star hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

Team USA wasn't able to finish at the top spot in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They finished fourth in the final standings. The national team has been the topic of discussion as there weren't any legitimate All-Stars in the team. This has prompted many to demand the stars to participate and represent Team USA in international basketball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stars like Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and others have hinted at the possibility of representing Team USA this upcoming summer. Many are hoping that James will also join the roster and has finally addressed it in his recent All-Star media availability.

If I’m committed, which I am, I’m going to commit my mind, body and soul.

Expand Tweet

According to the four-time MVP, his health will play a significant role in his decision to commit to the team. The outcome of the 2023-24 season will also be a factor for him. The good news is that he shared how willing he is to play for Team USA.

There is still time for him to consider joining the national team and play with potential stars in Paris. USA Basketball has already featured James in the 41 pool of players for the Olympics.

Expand Tweet

You might also be interested in reading this: "Black men don't cheat": Online streamer whose pics LeBron James allegedly liked on 'X' reveals getting 'death threats'

LeBron James' teammate is willing to suit up for the Olympics

Lakers big man Anthony Davis is part of the pool of players that USA Basketball is carefully contemplating. LeBron James' co-star shared his eagerness to join the program this summer. Davis already had experience playing for Team USA at the Olympics in 2012, before he could even play a single game in the NBA.

AD showed his enthusiasm to join the national team when asked about it.

"I told the committee if they ask me to go, I’ll go," Davis said.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, many fans are against it. It's known that Davis tends to get injured often and there's a chance he could get hurt while playing for Team USA. Fans of the Lakers don't like to entertain the idea of having the All-Star big man risking his body on the international stage.

At the end of the day, it's Davis' call if he'll join or not.

Also read: "That has to be a standard": Kevin Durant vouches for LeBron James' 21-year career