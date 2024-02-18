"That has to be a standard": Kevin Durant vouches for LeBron James' 21-year career.

Kevin Durant loves the game of basketball. He is a historian and a fan, as well as one of the best to ever do it. He also knows greatness in the game when he sees it; greatness, like LeBron James.

On a recent episode of his Boardroom podcast with his business partner Rich Kleiman, Durant admired James’ lengthy career.

“When you are 39 in your 20th year and half of your life is in the league and you have played against 40% of players to have ever played in the league. That longevity has to mean something. That has to be a standard,” Durant said.

James is about to play his 20th NBA All-Star game. The four-time champion is the league’s all-time leading scorer and continues to play at an elite level despite turning 39 this season.

Durant admires James’ work ethic. James continues to approach his craft with the same meticulous energy as his rookie year.

Durant said:

“I truly appreciate someone who has been at sh*t for a long time. You don’t get it until you hit 15 or 16 years in the league, how hard it is to wake up every day, knowing what you know and still come to work and still mesh with other people who are just experiencing this for the first time or don’t know as much as you.

"And you still get up and work as hard as you can, be the best teammate and work, that is greatness to me."

For basketball heads like James and Durant, it is all about the love of the game. Durant relates to what drives James to keep going:

“That is what I appreciate about LeBron. I overlooked and underestimated his enthusiasm and love for the game of basketball. And it’s that simple."

James and Durant will be teammates on Sunday night as members of the West All-Star team. They have been teammates in the game before, while also going head-to-head in previous All-Star formats. The two also won Olympic gold together for Team USA in London 2012.

Kevin Durant named to 14th All-Star Game

LeBron James may have the record with 20 All-Star game appearances but Kevin Durant is not too far behind. He was named to his 14th team this year.

At the age of 35, he could still rack up a couple more before calling it quits. James is playing at a high level at the age of 39. Durant could pursue the same path until he is 40 as well.

Kevin Durant did not receive the bid for the All-Star game based on his name alone. He continues to deliver at a high rate for the Phoenix Suns in his 17th year in the league.

Kevin Durant is averaging 28.2 points per game this season, good enough for the fifth-best scoring average.