"Should be the hype video song for starting lineups": College hoops fans react as LSU's Flau'jae Johnson drops video of song featuring Lil Wayne

Flau'jae Johnson's offseason ventures continue as the LSU star released another music video from her debut album. Johnson posted a snippet from the visuals of 'Came Out a Beast,' her collaboration with Lil Wayne on the Best of Both Worlds album.

When the album launched on June 28, the two rappers did not plan on putting their rhymes on camera. However, with Johnson's album being an immediate success, the two began shooting in Los Angeles on July 9.

"THIS IS THE MOST LEGENDARY MOMENT EVER ! WE GOING DOWN IN HISTORY ! CAME OUT A BEAST FT. LIL WAYNE OUT NOW 🤩 #cameoutabeast," Johnson quipped while introducing the music video on Instagram.

Fans on the internet appreciated Johnson's journey and her quest to deliver top-tier music to her fans:

"ESPN,Sportscenter, WNBA, March Madness, all sports media looks like you have a 🔥 song for your shows/clips! TAP IN…. 4 got Mulkey in a video! 🔥 @espn @espnw @sportscenter @wnba @marchmadnesswbb @sec," a fan wrote.

"I feel like this should be the hype video song for starting lineups too but I’m not in charge of that 🤷🏽‍♂️," another commented.

"The video quality is top tier," another fan quipped.

Fans' comment on Flau'jae Johnson's IG post

More fans joined in, wishing Johnson the best for her music career.

"@flaujae every other hooper rapper was taking their rapping craft as a hobby. #Big4 you the real deal, and you are the first real #HooperRapper . You just separated your self from all that talk with this one !!!🥰💪🏾🎤🏀🔥🔥🔥🔥," Johnson's mom commented.

"This is so dope!!! Big @flaujae!!!! 💜💛," a fan wrote.

"FLAU DOIN HER THANG GOT MY FAVORITE RAPPER ONA TRACK BEFORE ME🙌🙌🙌🙌KEEP GOING FLAUJAE ILL MEET YOU AT THE TOP🔥🔥🔥🔥," another fan quipped.

Comments on Flau'jae Johnson's IG post

Flau'jae Johnson also has a WNBA song to her name

Nearly a month before the release of her debut album, Johnson partnered with BIA and Lakeyah in a surprise collaboration for a Culture Jam song, "Can't Get Enough."

The song is primarily performed by Lakeyah and BIA, with Johnson only appearing for the last verse.

Johnson performed at the ESPYs on July 11 and the WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Her feature immediately became the ‘Official Anthem of the WNBA’ and will be used by ESPN during its broadcasts and half-game/post-game shows around college basketball.

