"Smart GM" LMAO better stay anonymous": College hoops fans divided over WNBA GM's hot take on $3.4 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's talent

Caitlin Clark had a magnificent four-year career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, establishing herself as one of the best women's college basketball players of her generation. The two-time National Player of the Year is set to turn professional as she is widely expected to land with the Indiana Fever, who hold the first selection in Monday's WNBA draft.

An anonymous WNBA general manager recently revealed that they would be willing to trade their entire team for the incoming rookie, according to Ben Pickman and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic:

"Anonymous WNBA GM on Caitlin Clark: “I would trade my whole team for her.” (via @benpickman , @MikeVorkunov)"

Fans had a mixed reaction to the report.

"Smart gm," @Dubswlrd30 tweeted.

@SoloPHL advised the general manager to remain anonymous:

"LMAO better stay anonymous."

@bgreat1005 had a similar reaction:

"Yeah better stay anonymous 😂"

@intricateone believes she will be an average professional player:

"Think she will be average in the wnba."

@Sperm_Center suggested that the team could be lacking talent:

"Maybe it’s the GM of a really bad team."

@BB_Bundy suggested that it has to do with more than just Clark's talent:

"This is more than a player for your team. This is: - Increased Jersey Sales - Sold Out Games / Seasons - Increased Ratings - More Ad dollars + A LOT more."

@PickleDFS_ suggested that the quote was untrue:

"Made up quote."

@michael06028191 is unhappy with anonymous quotes:

"I’m sick of these Anonymous GM’s,Scouts and Coaches saying some outlandish s**t and not attaching their names to the quote Own it you cowards."

@Heyitsgurm believes the decision would be based on revenue:

"I mean who wouldnt want to make money for their franchise."

@ny_sportfan projected that Clark will be a bust:

"She’s going to be a bust stop hyping her."

Caitlin Clark to have her college jersey retired

Caitlin Clark had an incredible four-year career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, leading them to their first two national title game appearances in program history. She ended her collegiate career averaging 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 46.2% from the field, 37.7% from 3-point range and 85.8% from the free-throw line.

The Hawkeyes recently announced that they will retire Clark's No.22 jersey, tweeting:

"There will never be another @CaitlinClark22 & there will never be another 2️⃣2️⃣. The #Hawkeyes will retire Clark's No. 22."

Clark will become the third jersey retired by the Hawkeyes, joining Michelle Edwards and Megan Gustafson. No.30 was retired for the former in 1990, while No.10 was retired for the latter in 2020.

