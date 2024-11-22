“So grateful for our friendship”: Hanna and Haley Cavinder post sweet collage for best friend’s special day

Hanna and Haley Cavinder celebrated their friend Kelsee Grovey's birthday on Thursday with a special post on their Instagram story. Sharing a collage of the twins with Grovey, they wrote:

"Happy birthday to one of our best friends. We love you and so grateful for our friendship. To another year around the sun."

Hanna and Haley's Instagram post for Kelsee Grovey (Credits: @cavindertwins Instagram)

Kelsee Grovey joined as Miami Hurricanes' associate director of athletic operations–influence and brand in July 2023 and stayed for a year before leaving this May (per her Instagram). Before coming to Coral Gables, Grovey worked for two seasons at Fresno State as the director of basketball operations, where the Cavinder twins were also playing.

Trending

Kelsee Grovey played basketball for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane from 2013 to 2016, averaging 11.0 points and 2.6 rebounds throughout her playing career. Considered a 3-point specialist, Grovey graduated ranking No. 1 in 3-point field goals made (233) in the Hurricane history.

She currently works as Director of Sales for Olympic Sports & Football at Ghostmail.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder make a successful return to college basketball

After taking a year off, Hanna and Haley returned to Miami for their fifth season. They led the Hurricanes on a historic maiden Elite Eight run as seniors and are expected to repeat it this season.

Four games into the campaign, Hanna and Haley Cavinder have led Miami to comfortable wins, including some with big margins. Hanna Cavinder is averaging 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 44.4% from the floor. Haley Cavinder is averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 44.6% shooting.

Miami coach Tricia Cullop praised Hanna and Haley Cavinder for setting good examples for their teammates with their relentless hard work.

“They’re two of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached, or played with, and that’s saying a lot, because I played with some All-Americans,” Cullop said. "They have an extreme hunger to want to be better, and they set the bar really high for the rest of the players.

"It’s great for my incoming freshman class, which was ranked 18th in the country, to see two kids who have a lot of press being such hard workers. When your best players are your hardest workers, you have something special.”

Hanna and Haley have set the ground for a deeper post-season run as they play their last college year together.

Also read: Fans impressed by Miami twins Hanna and Haley Cavinder's inspiring health message: “Young ladies need to hear that”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here