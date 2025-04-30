"So its treason": Fans call out former Texas forward Jamie Vinson following transfer portal move to in-state rivals Texas A&M

The transfer portal has been interesting this offseason, and Texas transfer Jamie Vinson is one of the most recent players to make a commitment. After a freshman season where he only appeared in nine games, averaging 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds, he opted to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, it was announced that he has decided to commit to Texas A&M.
Although it is not unheard of for players to transfer between in-state rivals, it is not common. As a result, it came as a surprise to many Longhorns fans that Vinson would choose to transfer to the Aggies. CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz confirmed the transfer with a tweet.
Shortly after this announcement was made, it was reposted on Reddit. Many fans reacted negatively to the move, one even calling it treasonous.
"So it’s treason," one fan said.
"I watched every single game this season and have no idea who this guy is. Usually it’s best wishes to transfers, but f**k this guy," another fan said.
"There should be one team every school can ban their players transferring to," one fan said.
Fans continued to react negatively to Jamie Vinson's decision to transfer to an in-state rival of the Longhorns.
"I can deal with the portal but this sh*t is just gross. This guy, Aden Holloway, and Jaylen Carey. It’s just wrong to go to the instate rival," one fan said.
"People like this can not be trusted," another fan said.
"I’m sure that will go over well with Longhorn fans," one fan said.
New head coach Bucky McMillan hopes the addition of Jamie Vinson will help in his first season coaching the Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies have a new head coach this season, Bucky McMillan. He is taking over for Buzz Williams, who left the Aggies to take the job in Maryland. He will be hoping that the addition of Jamie Vinson and other key transfers can help the Aggies have a better season. This past year, the Aggies reached the second round of March Madness, their deepest run in the tournament since 2018.
Vinson is part of a large transfer portal class for the Aggies. He is joining Mackenzie Mgbako, Marcus Hill, Jacari Lane, Zach Clemence, Duke Miles and Josh Holloway as transfers to Texas A&M. It will be interesting to see how Bucky McMillan brings together this team, as it has a lot of turnover from last season.
