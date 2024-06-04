REPORT: Three-star power forward Jamie Vinson commits to Texas after flipping from Vanderbilt

Oak Hill Academy (VA) power forward Jamie Vinson flipped his commitment to the Texas Longhorns after initially committing to the Vanderbilt Commodores. After coach Jerry Stackhouse left Vanderbilt, Vinson reopened his commitment, choosing to play for coach Rodney Terry.

Vinson was the No. 11 player in the state, the No. 44 center in the country and the No. 206-ranked player in the class of 2024 according to On3. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Kentucky Wildcats courted him.

Vinson is the sixth student-athlete recruited by the Longhorns. The prospects who have joined Texas so far include former Vanderbilt commit Malik Presley, Indiana State guards Jayson Kent and Julian Larry, Arkansas guard Tramon Mark and Oregon State guard Jordan Pope.

During the SEC meetings, Texas coach Rodney Terry praised the transfer class his staff recruited.

“Our staff has done a great job,” Terry said. “We’ve gotten off to a great start in the portal. I think just like anyone this time of year still, no one’s completely done. You’re always working and trying to see how you can improve and continue to try to put the best roster together for this coming season.”

Texas recruits talented class under coach Rodney Terry

Texas coach Rodney Terry hit the ground running after losing to the Tennessee Volunteers during March Madness. He recruited the No. 17 transfer class and No. 26 high school class for an overall No. 10 class in the country according to 247Sports.

During the SEC meetings after the commitment of Jamie Vinson, Terry spoke about the challenges of the NIL environment and the havoc it causes with programs trying to recruit prospects.

"In this day and time, until kids get on your campus and they get going and get acclimated, they have choices that they can make on a regular basis to do something elsewhere," Terry said Tuesday at the SEC meetings. "But it all gets down to relationships and who you trust and why you were involved in those situations to begin with."

The Athletic reported that the last scholarship spot in coach Terry's roster is being eyed for Sacramento State forward Duncan Powell.

