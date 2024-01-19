The Texas Longhorns' poor performance under coach Rodney Terry continued as they fell 77-71 to the UCF Knights, and the coach hit social media trends for the wrong reasons.

At the handshake line at the end of the game, Terry can be heard telling off UCF players for their horn-down gestures.

"That’s classless. Don’t do that s---," Terry said.

In his postgame news conference, the coach who took over in 2022 explained the reason behind his show of anger.

"You don’t go through the handshake line, or prior to getting to the handshake line, and have about six or seven guys putting the horns down. We don’t do that," he said.

"When you do those kind of things it looks very classless and it also looks like you were just hoping to win. We never go into games trying to hope to win. We go into games expecting to win, so we don’t act like that," he added.

"We expect to win. We don’t jump up and down, act like we won a national championship. We sure don’t step on anyone’s home court deal and act crazy and try to show them up in any way. We don’t do that."

Rodney Terry rouses his Texas team

The Texas Longhorns started the season with an 11-2 overall record when playing non-conference games but have dropped three of their first four conference games.

After the loss against the UCF Knights, Rodney Terry urged his players to keep calm, even with the results looking poor.

“You know, always tell our guys and I won’t stop saying it, you have to have an even keel in this game. You have to have an even keel in life. And you’ve got to continue to stay the course, you’ve got to continue to work the process, continue to get better, continue to want to get better and have a passion for it at an incredible level,” Terry said.

“And there’s no quit in that room over there,” he added. “I mean, it’s 1-3, it’s not the start we wanted to Big 12 play. Every night, you only keep it for one night, whether you win or lose, and it’s on to the next, you know, really good opponent.”

It does not get any easier for the explosive Rodney Terry and the Longhorns as they face the Baylor Bears (14-3) next.

If results do not improve soon for Texas, the job security enjoyed by Rodney Terry, who replaced Chris Beard will start to look tenuous at best.