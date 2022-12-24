What did Chris Beard do? University of Texas basketball coach's fiancée Randi Trew takes back strangling allegations

Randi Trew, who accused her fiancé and University of Texas men's Basketball coach, Chris Beard, of strangling her, has taken back her statement apologizing for her role in the "unfortunate event" on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Trew's accusation led to Chris's arrest and suspension without pay from coaching Texas Longhorns.

Trew's statement was released through her attorney and started by addressing that both Chris and she are saddened by the "negative attention" the incident has brought. She stated that in her "frustration" she "initiated a physical struggle" and that she does not refute Chris's claims of acting in self-defense. Trew also added that Chris did not strangle her nor was he "intentionally trying to harm" her. The statement concluded with:

"It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted. We appreciate everyone's support and prayers during this difficult time."

Chris Beard claims to have audio recordings proving he was not the primary aggressor

Trew had made a call to Austin Police Department around 12.15 am local time on December 12, 2022, accusing the former Texas Longhorn coach of domestic violence, which led to him being booked at Travis County Jail.

Chris with Randi (Image via Twitter/@ChrisBeardUT)

According to Chris Beard's arrest affidavit, the cops responded to a 911 call which they termed a "disturbance hotshot." The police department's website describes hotshots as "incidents that are in progress," making them a high priority as they are "immediate threat to life and/or public safety."

It further stated that Trew told the police that Beard had put an arm around her neck while he was behind her and choked her for five seconds. She added that he:

"Threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts."

Trew also told police that the pair had been arguing for several days and that Beard got "super violent" a day before when she broke his glasses. Prior to the incident, the couple had been together for six years and engaged for three.

Last week, the 49-year-old coach was arrested and charged with "third-degree felony assault" on a family member.

Beard was in his second season as the Longhorn's head coach after signing a seven-year contract with them. However, following his arrest, he was indefinitely suspended from coaching the Texas Longhorns without pay. In the meantime, associate head coach Rodney Terry took over as interim coach in his place.

The former UT coach has denied all accusations through his attorney Perry Milton, who stated:

"Coach Beard is 100 percent innocent of these charges... He should never have been arrested. The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable."

In the court documents, Chris also claimed to have audio recordings that proved that he wasn't the "primary aggressor." When asked if he was willing to share it with the court, the coach refused.

Chris Beard has since been released on a $10,000 bond with the condition that he doesn't go anywhere within 200 yards of the reported victim or the household they shared.

At the time of writing this article, both Randi Trew and Chris Beard's lawyers are yet to make a statement.

