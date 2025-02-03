"So underrated it's criminal": Fans left in awe as Kentucky star Georgia Amoore drops 43 points on Oklahoma

No. 12 Kentucky senior guard Georgia Amoore had herself a game for the ages on Sunday against No. 13 Oklahoma. Amoore poured in a career-high 43 points to lead the Wildcats to a 95-86 road win over the Sooners.

The Virginia Tech transfer's scoring outburst saw her tie the school's single-game scoring record, previously set by Rhyne Howard in 2020 and Jennifer O'Neill in 2013.

Women's Hoops Network uploaded highlight clips of Georgia Amoore's dominant performance along with her stat line on X, formerly Twitter, and the basketball world lost their minds over the historic showing.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"She’s still so underrated it’s criminal," one user wrote.

"She isn’t talked about enough," a fan said.

"Gonna win a handful of wnba titles," one optimistic fan predicted.

"Most underrated player in the nation 🤯😤," another added.

"she woke up remembering who she was," one fan tweeted.

"yooo what the hell this is crazy," another reacted.

"Please stop playing with her, she is a top 5-7 draft pick man!!!" one more chimed in.

Celebration and cheers follow Georgia Amoore's record-breaking performance against Oklahoma

Kentucky Wildcats players and coaching staff celebrated Georgia Amoore's record-breaking night after the team's 95-86 win over Oklahoma on Sunday. Her teammates doused her with water as she walked into the locker room, and coaches joined the raucous celebration afterward.

"Georgia was terrific in everything that she did today," coach Kenny Brooks said. "Not only in points, but she just really controlled the tempo, got the basketball where we needed it, controlled the team when we were in foul trouble in the first half."

"When you have Georgia, who I think is the best guard in the country, Brooks added "She brings everything together."

Amoore's contribution was not only limited to scoring, as Coach Brooks pointed out, but she also chipped in with eight assists and one rebound. She shot 15-of-22 from the field and connected seven of her 12 3-pointers.

In the first quarter, the Australian native scored 10 points to propel Kentucky to a 30-19 advantage. She continued her scoring barrage in the second quarter, dropping another 10 points to help the Wildcats maintain a 45-36 lead at halftime.

The Sooners succeeded in holding Georgia Amoore to just five points in the third quarter, but she responded emphatically in the final frame, scoring 18 points to seal the victory.

