"Some coaches are just non-stop whiners": Rick Pitino once again catches spotlight after recent outburst at St John's players

St. John's Red Storm coach Rick Pitino sat down with FOX broadcaster John Fanta to discuss the implications of NIL deals in college basketball. Speaking on the fourth episode of the five-part "The Pitino Chronicles," released on Thursday, Pitino emphasized the changes due to name, image and likeness opportunities.

"We’re no longer coaching amateurs. We’re coaching professional basketball players," Pitino said. "Some coaches are just non-stop whiners about this. I’m not going to complain about it."

However, Pitino expressed concerns about the sustainability of NIL, particularly in New York, where it currently lacks tax deductions. He highlighted challenges in soliciting financial support for NIL collectives, lamenting the inability to offer tax deductions to donors.

"John, I'll tell you this: I don't know how we're going to sustain this because right now, it's not a tax deduction in New York. And if I come to you as a St. John's alumnus or fan and say, 'Listen, can you give me $20, $30, $40,000 for this collective NIL?'

"You'll say, 'Well, can I write the check to St. John's?' No, you have to write it to a collective, and you're not gonna get a tax deduction."

Rick Pitino questioned the longevity of the system, noting the eventual depletion of available resources:

"That's pretty difficult. So I don't know how it's going to be sustained. I don't know the longevity of it because we're gonna run out of people."

St. John's basketball struggles under coach Pitino

St. John's men's basketball team, led by coach Rick Pitino, has encountered a rough patch, losing eight of its last 10 games and slipping to a 14-12 record. After Sunday's 68-62 loss to Seton Hall, Pitino expressed his frustration postgame and unleashed on his team:

"This has been the most unenjoyable experience I've had since I've been coaching."

It was a disappointing defeat for the Red Storm, as they squandered a 19-point lead. Pitino openly criticized his players and the team's lack of athleticism:

"Our lateral quickness and our toughness is just something I've never witnessed in all my years of coaching."

With a 6-9 record in Big East play and slim chances of making the NCAA Tournament, the team faces uncertainty.

Rick Pitino offers apology after criticism, and St. John's bounces back

St. John's Red Storm coach Rick Pitino apologized for making harsh statements about his team and their lackluster performance. After three consecutive losses, the team defeated Georgetown 90-85 on Wednesday night.

"I absolutely love you guys, I would never, ever want to embarrass you," Pitino said in the postgame presser. "But it’s my bad; I’m at fault."

Rick Pitino took full responsibility for recruiting decisions, expressing pride in the players despite his frustration:

“I told the team this, maybe seven, eight times this year: You’re not failing; I’m failing you. Because what wins and loses are the fundamentals.”

Despite the controversy, St. John's players showed support for their coach, with multiple players giving him hugs before Wednesday's game. The team displayed resilience on the court, avoiding its recent second-half collapses to secure the win.

Jordan Dingle led the scoring with 22 points, followed by RJ Luis with 19 and Daniss Jenkins with 15. The victory, albeit narrow, provided a much-needed boost for St. John's, bringing its record to 15-12 overall and 7-9 in the Big East.