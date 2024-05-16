"Somebody about to waste their draft pick" "Give him a trophy": Fans react to Bronny James’ stats from Day 2 of NBA draft combine

Bronny James has been making a bit of noise during the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, and rightfully so--despite his well-documented freshman-year struggles at USC and his removal from the latest mock drafts.

Aside from acing the numerous shooting drills and having the fourth-best max vertical in the Combine (40.5 inches), Bronny James has also performed well during 5-on-5 scrimmages on Day 2. He logged 13 points on 4-10 shooting with 2 three-pointers and 2 assists, which caught the eye of spectators both in person and online.

Numerous folks have taken to X to express their first impressions of Bronny James' efforts. While a couple of them lauded his numbers, a few fans showcased their disappointment.

Here are some of the reactions:

Another fan commented that if Bronny`s stats are already POTG-worthy, then the rest of his fellow draftees are just as bad as a lot of people believe:

"If this was POG I can only conlude this whole draft really is garbage like they keep saying," says one fan.

A few others mentioned how other players simply outperformed Bronny James during the scrimmage or the rest of the Combine, apparently believing that the USC guard is still not NBA-worthy with his level of play.

"How is this POG worthy 😂, "writes one fan.

"Jamal Shead outplayed him or tied him in every statistical category . You prompted me to review box score," writes another.

"Coleman Hawkins is better," according to this person.

Either way, there were several tests where Bronny James did show off his physical gifts.

For instance, he technically recorded the third-highest max vertical jump at the Combine with a 40.5-inch leap, behind Arkansas` Trevor Brazile (41) and Kentucky`s Reed Sheppard, who was tied for first place with 42 alongside three other players (via CBS Sports).

As for his shooting, Bronny James placed second overall in the three-point shooting star drill, nailing 19 of 25 shots from NBA range.

Bronny James' draft stock improves after his Combine drills

As for Bronny James` updated draft projections after the Combine, a few things did change from him being initially just left out.

He did improve his draft stock due to his max vert and shooting performances, despite coming up a bit short in the length department (via CBS Sports).

It is not clear where pundits put him now in the upcoming NBA Draft, though it has been confirmed that the USC guard will remain in the draft pool after he was medically cleared to play by a panel of league doctors.