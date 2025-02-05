"Someone didn't pay her parking ticket": Iowa's Lucy Olsen helps teammate Kylie Feuerbach in finding her towed car

Iowa star Lucy Olsen shared a day in the life vlog on Tiktok on Tuesday, but things took an unexpected turn when she had to help her teammate, Kylie Feuerbach, find her towed car.

On the team's day off, they went out for breakfast; however, upon leaving the restaurant, they couldn't find Feuerbach's car.

"Kylie can't find her car," Olsen said. "She thinks that she parked right here, but it's not here."

"I think I got towed," Feuerbach replied.

Olsen joked that her fellow senior guard probably parked somewhere else and simply forgot. When she realized that Feuerbach was indeed towed, Olsen had another quip.

"Someone didn't pay their parking ticket," Olsen said.

Their plans for the day were derailed by the towing, with Olsen having to drive Feuerbach to the city office to try to figure out the location of the car. Without sharing the solution to the towing troubles, the teammates vlogged themselves at shooting practice. Olsen shared clips from the rest of her day, taking a power nap, attending class, having dinner, doing homework and Facetiming her boyfriend, Grayson Herr.

Lucy Olsen Making the Most of her Senior Season

Lucy Olsen regularly posts Tiktok videos, including a day in the life vlogs, similar to what she shared on Tuesday. Along with being popular on social media, the Villanova transfer has established herself as a star for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The senior guard is averaging 16.4 points per game and has made 20 starts this season.

She is coming off of a U.S. Basketball Writer's Association National Player of the Week accolade. Olsen earned the award after the Hawkeyes' (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten) 76-69 win over then-No. 4-ranked USC (19-2, 9-1 Big Ten) on Sunday. Despite a slow start, Olsen put up 23 of 28 points in the second half. She also contributed four assists and four rebounds.

"Before (the second half) started, I went up to (Olsen) and I just said, 'You've gotta know how much I believe in you'," Iowa coach Jan Jensen said to reporters after the game.

"She's such a great kid, and what's harder to understand from the outside is, when you transfer in as a senior and you're a point guard, you're still very new and you're trying to learn it and run it and there's a lot that happens in your head. And so, you know, she just wants to do so well and she's felt the pressure too."

Olsen's signature slogan is "basketball is fun," and with her success on the court and her social media activities, she has proven just that.

