"Son is [cold] just like his daddy": Fans react as Alijah Arenas honors Gilbert Arenas with USC jersey nod

Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, arrived at USC last month to prepare for his freshman year at the Galen Center. Arenas, a five-star guard in the 2025 class, is expected to make waves with the Trojans under Eric Musselman.

On Thursday, the Trojans revealed on Instagram that Arenas will be wearing the No. 0, the same number his father wore in the NBA.

"@alijah0arenas will be rocking the 0️⃣ to keep the family legacy going," the caption read.

The post featured a couple of photos — the first is a graphic of Alijah Arenas wearing a USC jersey with No. 0, alongside his dad, Gilbert, donning No. 0 while playing for the Washington Wizards. The second image shows Alijah sporting the jersey as his father proudly stands beside him.

Fans were delighted to see Alijah honoring his father’s legacy and expressed their excitement in the comments.

"Agent 0 Jr is here 🔥 🤩😂," one fan wrote.

"Son is [cold] like his daddy was," a fan said.

"Going to order me a jersey," one user added.

"Young Agent Zero Tough 🔥," another commented.

"USC Bball gonna be [lit]. Both Men & Women," one comment read.

"@uschoops Let’s Gooooooooooo #FightOn ✌🏼❤️💛 Can’t wait till the new season, Love Galen & 🏀 squad for years," another chimed in.

Fans commented on Instagram (@uschoops/IG)

Alijah Arenas talks about being overwhelmed with appreciation for life and USC

Alijah Arenas, a McDonald's All-American, was involved in a car accident in April. For a few weeks, he was in an induced coma and has since been recovering well, training with his new teammates at USC.

As he gears up for the 2025-26 season, Arenas speaks on how appreciative he is to be alive and represent the Trojans.

"I'm very lucky — not even just to be here, but in life in general," Arenas said during a press conference in June. "Even when I'm at USC, you guys are amazing. My coaching staff is amazing. My teammates are amazing. I don't even have the words to express how I feel about my life right now."

USC coach Eric Musselman believes Arenas will be a big contributor when the season rolls around as the Trojans look to bounce back after a disappointing season.

