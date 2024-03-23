“Sooo proud” - Stanford star Cameron Brink expresses admiration for Okikiola Iriafen on completing 1000 career points 

Stanford star Cameron Brink took time out amid March Madness to congratulate fellow teammate Okikiola Iriafen on reaching 1,000 career points in the NCAA. The senior posted a short and sweet message for the junior on her Instagram story.

"Sooo proud," Brink wrote after reposting Stanford's Instagram story about Iriafen's achievement.

Iriafen crossed the 1,000 points landmark midway through the second quarter of No. 2 seed Stanford's blowout 79-50 win over No. 15 seed Norfolk State on Friday. She finished the game with 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Elena Bosgana led the way in scoring for the Cardinal with a career-high 18 points, while Brink added 17 points, 15 rebounds and three assists. Meanwhile, Norfolk State star Diamond Johnson scored a game-high 19 points but didn't have much support from her Spartans teammates.

Nonetheless, the spotlight was on Iriafen, who reached a milestone achievement of 1,000 points in her first year with the Cardinal. She also helped Stanford win the Pac-12 Tournament, beating the USC Trojans in the final.

The Cardinal (29-5) will aim to continue their strong run and make a deep run into the postseason. Stanford won the NCAA championship in 2021, and Brink will want to end her stint with the team by winning another title.

Who will Cameron Brink's Stanford face in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament?

Oregon State v Stanford

Cameron Brink's Stanford will take on No. 7 seed Iowa State (21-11) in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET in Stanford, California.

Iowa State beat No. 10 seed Maryland 93-86 in their first March Madness game on Saturday. The Cyclones bounced back after losing the Big Ten title game against Texas.

On the other hand, the Cardinal will look for redemption after they exited the NCAA Tournament in the Second Round last year.