“Sounds like a man not concerned with USC”: Analyst commends Geno Auriemma’s “confidence” in comparison to Lindsay Gottlieb’s snarky remarks

Geno Auriemma and Lindsay Gottlieb are on a collision course for an Elite Eight rematch after the UConn Huskies and the USC Trojans were drawn together in the Regional 4 bracket on Selection Sunday. College basketball analyst Robin Lundberg talked about the two coaches' reactions to the draw on his YouTube channel on Tuesday.

Ad

Lundberg commended Auriemma for not showing concern regarding the possible clash with USC. Lundberg played the clip of the UConn coach's interview with reporters after the draw, where Auriemma explained that there are no easy brackets and matchups this time of the season.

Ad

Trending

"That sounds like a man who is not concerned, though USC should be concerned with UConn," Lundberg said (Timestamp 3:33).

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb, on the other hand, was irked with the NCAA Selection Committee's decision to place the Trojans as the lowest No. 1 seed in this year's bracket. After the draw was made, she told reporters that she felt "disrespected" despite the Trojans being named the No. 1 seed in Regional 4.

Ad

Lundberg also commented on Gottlieb's remarks, saying that the biggest downside to USC falling to the No. 4 overall seed is that the Trojans are drawn with the Huskies in the same region. Lundberg believes UConn has the edge, though, because of its coach.

"Geno Auriemma's confidence makes me believe more and more in UConn as the tournament approaches," Lundberg said (Timestamp 2:30).

Geno Auriemma and Lindsay Gottlieb's future opponents in the 2025 March Madness

Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies will open their 2025 March Madness campaign on Saturday, when they take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gampel Pavilion in the first round.

Ad

If the Huskies win that matchup, they will next face the winner of the showdown between South Dakota State and Oklahoma State in the second round. Iowa, Oklahoma, Florida Gulf Coast and Murray State are among the teams UConn could face in the Sweet 16 round.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as the Huskies take on the St. John's Red Storm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Photo: Imagn

Lindsay Gottlieb and the USC Trojans will begin their 2025 NCAA Tournament campaign on Saturday when they face the 16th-seeded UNC Greensboro Spartans at Galen Center.

If USC wins that matchup, the Trojans will next face the winner of the California vs. Mississippi State clash in the second round. Kansas State, Kentucky, Fairfield and Liberty are among the teams USC could face in the Sweet 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here