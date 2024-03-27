South Carolina director of WBB performance Molly Binetti gives honest take on HC Dawn Staley's work ethic: "I swear that woman never sleeps"

Molly Binetti, South Carolina's performance director, has high praise for Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley. The 53-year-old head coach boasts an impressive resume as a basketball player, with three Olympic gold medals and six WNBA All-Star appearances.

In an interview with The Athletic, Binetti spoke about Staley's work ethic and how that has become a culture with the team.

“I give her a ton of credit because I swear that woman never sleeps, and she comes in and she works hard," Binetti said. "She’s had some knee surgeries behind her so I know some things just don’t feel good, but you don’t hear her complain. She works.”

Binetti also revealed a unique game-day tradition at South Carolina women's basketball. The crew comes together for their workout session, inspired by the Gamecocks coach.

It all began on Nov. 16, when Molly Binetti asked Dawn Staley if she could join her on the 10 a.m. workout session. Little did both know that it would turn into a game-day tradition. Post-workout, the Gamecocks saw a 109-40 win against Clemson.

“It’s just another way that the culture of our program is reflected," Binetti said. "I think you see that in how we carry ourselves and the success that we’ve had and how coach Staley runs our program. This is kind of an extension of that.”

Since then, it has become routine for the coaching staff to gather for a cardio and strengthening session on game day.

Dawn Staley eyes third title

Last season, Staley's squad fell to Iowa in the national semifinals as it lost the chance of repeating the championship. Staley has loaded the team with strategic planning and brought it to No. 1 in the AP poll this year even after losing five starters, including No. 1 draft pick Aliyah Boston.

"This whole season has been learning lessons through winning," Staley said at the SEC Tournament, where South Carolina won its eighth title. "We won a lot of basketball games, but there were a lot of things that we need to work on. This team has responded time in and time out."

The South Carolina Gamecocks stand undefeated as the top seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament in the hopes of bagging their third national championship. The Gamecocks are set to meet Indiana this weekend for the Sweet 16 at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

