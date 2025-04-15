South Carolina fans delighted for Bree Hall as 2x NCAA Champ reunites with Aliyah Boston in Indiana after WNBA Draft

Bree Hall and Aliyah Boston are reunited once more after the Indiana Fever selected the South Carolina guard with the 20th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday night.
Hall's move to Indiana was a huge hit among South Carolina fans, who were delighted to see her team up again with Boston. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the Gamecocks duo joining forces again in the WNBA.
"Breezy completely deserves it! Her energy is a difference maker," one fan replied.
"Congrats Breezy! I'm sure Aliyah is super excited!" one fan wrote.
"Woo hooo!!!! So excited to see them play together!!!" one fan chimed in.
Here are some other reactions.
"SO HAPPY FOR HER! She definitely deserved an invite," one fan shared.
"My wife and I scared a worker at the airport. First it was Pao then my wife screamed, babe, Breezy to Indiana!!! We started jumping up and down and screaming. Congratulations Breezy!!" one fan posted.
"Congratulations, Breezy! The greatest surprise of the night —you and AB playing at Indy together. This totally made my night!" one fan tweeted.
"Legends linking up, you love to see it," one fan commented.
Bree Hall's family and friends were also delighted with her move to Indiana. ESPN's Holly Rowe posted a video of them celebrating after the two-time NCAA champion got drafted by the Fever.
Bree Hall and Aliyah Boston's championship pedigree at South Carolina
Aliyah Boston and Bree Hall know what it feels to win a championship together, helping the South Carolina Gamecocks capture the NCAA title in 2022. Boston was Dawn Staley's main weapon, averaging 16.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals through 37 games in the 2021-22 season.
Hall, who was a freshman at that time, played limited minutes under Staley. She averaged 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds through 36 games in her first season with the Gamecocks.
Boston posted a double-double in the national championship game against Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies, scoring 11 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in South Carolina's 64-49 victory. Boston, who shot 3-for-8 from the field, also had three assists and two blocks in 35 minutes of action.
Hall played 10 minutes off the bench in that title game. She finished the contest with one point and three rebounds.
