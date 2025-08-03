South Carolina HC Dawn Staley drops 2-word comment as she gears up to attend 2025 ACL Championship

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has had a busy offseason after losing to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game in April. Alongside releasing her memoir, Staley has also been attending WNBA games involving her former players.On Saturday, Staley attended the American Cornhole League championships at the Rock Hill Sports &amp; Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina. She posted an Instagram picture of the venue with the caption:&quot;Let’s gooooo!!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore attending the American Cornhole League championship game, Dawn Staley spent Friday at the Carolina Panthers' training facilities. She talked to the NFL players, shot hoops and got a signed jersey from quarterback Bryce Young.Dawn Staley praised for her fashion senseDawn Staley has also cut a niche for herself in the fashion world for her stylish gameday outfits that have made her a cultural icon in the country.During a segment of &quot;Between the Lines,&quot; WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, who was a teammate of the South Carolina coach for Team USA, lavished praise on the Gamecocks coach for her fashion sense and credited her with changing college basketball culture.“Let me just say this,” Lisa Leslie said. “Kim Mulkey does fashion that speaks to her...very ostentatious, if you will. But I feel like you’ve changed the game in a way that makes a coach want to get out there and look cool.“Some people do stilettos and pencil skirts, but you’ve been able to blend luxury in a way that’s comfortable, cool...it speaks to you. We’re all fangirling like, ‘What Dawn got on today?’ You do it for the culture, from a fashion standpoint.”In the age of NIL and famous student-athletes, the charismatic Staley has transcended college basketball and become a cultural icon. She has become a regular on the hip-hop scene, often joining musicians like Travis Scott and Plies on stage during their concerts.