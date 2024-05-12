WATCH: 3X national champ Dawn Staley steals the spotlight with her electrifying dance moves during concert

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley has been having the time of her life after leading her team to an unbeaten national championship win. Two days ago, she joined rapper Plies onstage during his performance in Columbia.

The rapper was among the celebrities who frequented Gamecocks games during the season, and the coach returned the support with her electrifying dance moves during the concert.

Plies expressed his excitement at the three-time national championship-winning coach getting on stage with him with a post on X/Twitter:

"The Best Moment Of My Career Happened Last Night!! @dawnstaley Came To The Show Last Night W/ Me In Columbia SC! Her Coming Out To “Bust It Baby” Was LEGENDARY! Watch How She Break That Thang Down. The Best Person/Coach In The World! 38-0. This Woman!!"

Why is Dawn Staley so popular?

Dawn Staley is one of the most popular college basketball coaches, across both men's and women's divisions. With each passing action throughout the season, her popularity has risen.

Staley has become a fan favorite on various social media platforms due to her infectious energy and her popularity among various celebrities, including renowned musicians like Travis Scott.

Her players all speak highly of her recruitment efforts and the interpersonal relationships she fosters, allowing them a solid foundation that leads to success on the hard court.

When Staley defended trans athletes after the national championship game on April 6 in a news conference, she earned acclaim from various groups for her tolerance and sober-minded approach to a thorny issue that most coaches had avoided.

After winning the national championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark, Staley lavished praise on the Indiana Fever's young star labeling her 'The GOAT' and acknowledging her role in building women's college basketball.

Staley co-opted the celebration tradition of most major sports teams in the country by declaring to a cheering crowd that she would celebrate her third national championship with a trip to Disney World.

“I didn’t have to think about it. I actually secretly wanted to win because I got to say it,” Staley said in a postgame interview after winning the national championship. “I got to say it in front of 18 million people where I was going. 'I’m going to Walt Disney World,' and now that I’m here, I’m enjoying it.”

On top of all of her redeeming qualities, Dawn Staley has also built a winning juggernaut in Columbia and has an astonishing 109-3 record during the past three years of college basketball.