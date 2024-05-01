IN PHOTOS: 3X national champ Dawn Staley goes down memory lane wishing $80 million worth Travis Scott a happy birthday

Three-time title-winning South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has been having the time of her life after leading the Gamecocks to an undefeated championship season.

The Philadelphia native attended the Philadelphia 76ers' 125-114 Game 3 win over the New York Knicks on Thursday before traveling to Disney World the next day to celebrate the championship-winning season as promised.

She recently posted a happy birthday message for $80 million worth musician Travis Scott (according to Celebrity Net Worth) on Instagram with pictures from the duo together:

"@travisscott happy born day tauras gang!!!"

In the pictures, she wore a white bodysuit and fancy sunglasses while Scott signed apparel for her.

Dawn Staley indulges in champion's tradition

Dawn Staley has been a national champion twice before, but this time she made a promise to celebrating South Carolina fans after clinching her third with a win against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Traditionally, champions of major sports have headed to Disney World to celebrate their wins. The tradition started in 1987, when the New York Giants won the Super Bowl and celebrated at the popular attraction.

After winning her third, the popular Staley headed to Disney World with other Gamecocks coaches. While there, she revealed her excitement at being able to fulfill the promise that she made.

“I didn’t have to think about it. I actually secretly wanted to win because I got to say it,” Staley said, “I got to say it in front of 18 million people where I was going. 'I’m going to Walt Disney World,' and now that I’m here, I’m enjoying it.”

Dawn Staley explains emotion of winning championship

Dawn Staley is an an experienced campaigner at this point and her most recent national championship win, while her first unbeaten season, was her third national title as a coach.

And yet she broke down while speaking to the crowd after the win and during a recent appearance on "Good Morning America." She explained why.

"Emotions took over," Staley said. "When you're competing for a national championship, any big goal, you pray, and you're not supposed to worry.

"And I did a lot of worrying and a lot of praying, but when you've met that moment, my cup runneth over, and there's not much I can do besides release it through crying and through thanking the Lord for yet giving us another blessing. And I never not want to give him his due because he's given me uncommon favor."

Staley has a 109-3 record over the past three years and she seems eager for more success in college basketball.