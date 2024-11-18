South Carolina HC Dawn Staley quotes Simone Biles in newfound pregame ritual

Dawn Staley sought inspiration from Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles ahead of South Carolina's home game against the East Carolina Pirates on Sunday. Ahead of the game, the Gamecocks coach shared her newfound pregame ritual on X, which featured a quote from the iconic American gymnast. South Carolina won the game 95-44.

Staley's post featured a quote from Biles made as part of her 2016 Teen Vogue cover story ahead of her first Olympics in Rio. Before her first Olympics, Biles highlighted her physique as an advantage.

"I was built this way for a reason, so I’m going to use it," Biles said.

At 19, Biles made history at the Rio Olympics, becoming the first American female gymnast to win four gold medals in a single Games. She claimed gold in the all-around, vault, floor exercise and team events, along with a bronze in the balance beam.

In total, Biles has earned 11 Olympic medals: seven gold, two silver and two bronze.

Dawn Staley and South Carolina score comprehensive win over East Carolina

South Carolina (4-4) put in another excellent display at home, obliterating the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) 95-44 in front of a raucous crowd at the Colonial Life Arena.

Junior forward Chloe Kitts put in another solid performance, leading the team in scoring and rebounding with 14 points and seven rebounds. Kitts was one of five players who scored in double-digits.

Chloe Kitts powered the South Carolina Gamecocks to their fourth win of the season. (IMAGN)

Staley rotated her players quite well, with four players getting more than 15 minutes of game time. The Gamecocks got 41 rebounds, 15 more than the Pirates.

Sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley produced another stellar effort off the bench, finishing with 12 points, two rebounds and four assists. No. 2 recruit Joyce Edwards finished with 12 points.

The Gamecocks will travel to Clemson to face the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.

