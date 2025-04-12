South Carolina HC Dawn Staley shows love to $6M worth rapper Plies following concert in Gamecocks' arena

Dawn Staley and famous rapper Plies are good friends, often showing support to each other. Most recently, the South Carolina coach offered the Gamecocks arena to Plies for his Millionaire Tour concert, a gesture that “meant the world” to the rapper.

Plies is a big fan of the Gamecocks, and a vocal one at that. He has shown his support by attending their games and publicly rooting for the team on social media.

The rapper, with a $6 million net worth (celebritynetworth.com), was elated to see the Gamecocks in the national championship game, one Staley’s team lost 82-59 to the UConn Huskies on April 6.

However, they moved to quickly put the defeat behind them, attending Plies’ concert, an act that was well appreciated by the rapper.

The songwriter also expressed gratitude to Staley on Saturday for letting him use the Gamecocks arena for his concert.

“This Show Meant The World To Me! That I Got To Do It In The House Of Someone That I Overly Admire In @dawnstaley. Probably The 1st Surreal Moment I’ve Had In My Career! Thanks Coach For Letting Me Borrow the Crib!! 😉Forever Grateful! Columbia SC Love Ya 4life!! 💯 @GamecockWBB,” he wrote on X.

Coach Staley has since responded, letting him know that he is always welcome at the arena.

“It is only LOVE from me. Thank you for sharing the moment with @GamecockWBB players and coaches. Anytime you want to bless the good peeps here in Cola…..our house is your house!! Much bro!!” Staley responded on X.

This is not the first time Staley and Piles have appreciated each other publicly. Last year, he gifted her a gem-studded chain, while he also brought the coach on stage at a concert in Columbia, South Carolina.

Dawn Staley sends lovely message to departing star

South Carolina are already losing some of their best names to the transfer portal and the WNBA. One of those moving to the WNBA is guard Bree Hall, who won two NCAA titles with the Gamecocks.

Hall spent four years with the program, and received a worthy sendoff, as the team’s social media accounts posted a nice farewell message on Friday.

Staley also reacted to the message, expressing her heartfelt gratitude to the departing star.

"Bree Hall, you have been a winner on and off the court," Staley wrote on X. "You came. You gave. You conquered. We were better because of you….now the WNBA and world gets what you gave us! Love you Breezy!"

Hall averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game during her four years with South Carolina, and has been projected to be a late second-round to third-round pick.

